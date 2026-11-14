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Outdoor
📅 Ranger-led sunrise hike on Seven Wonders Loop
13 days ago
📅 Guided Sunrise Hike on Seven Wonders Loop
Start your morning with a ranger‑led sunrise hike at Valley of Fire State Park on the ~2‑mile Seven Wonders Loop, starting at the Fire Wave Trailhead.
Key details
- Location: Fire Wave Trailhead (search on Google Maps), about 5 miles north of the turn‑off to White Domes/Mouse’s Tank Road
- Entrance: West Entrance CLOSED – use the East Entrance for both entry and exit
- Cost: Included with regular park entrance fee – $10 per vehicle (NV residents) / $15 (non‑residents)
- Registration: Drop‑in, no reservation needed
- Pets: Allowed on a 6‑foot leash
- Minors: Under 18 must be with an adult
Trail & conditions
- About 2 miles, but may feel like 4 miles due to sandy terrain
- “Beachy” sand with some light rock scrambling
- Pace adjusted to the group
- Weather dependent and may be cancelled without notice
Bring: Water, comfortable hiking shoes, and weather‑appropriate clothing.
Questions or accessibility needs? Contact Kayla Wolfe – kwolfe@parks.nv.gov, (702) 397-2088 (reach out at least 10 days in advance for accommodations).
More Info: Guided Sunrise Hike on Seven Wonders Loop | State ...
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