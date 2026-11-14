📅 Guided Sunrise Hike on Seven Wonders Loop

Start your morning with a ranger‑led sunrise hike at Valley of Fire State Park on the ~2‑mile Seven Wonders Loop, starting at the Fire Wave Trailhead.

Key details

Location: Fire Wave Trailhead (search on Google Maps), about 5 miles north of the turn‑off to White Domes/Mouse’s Tank Road

Fire Wave Trailhead (search on Google Maps), about of the turn‑off to Entrance: West Entrance CLOSED – use the East Entrance for both entry and exit

– use the for both entry and exit Cost: Included with regular park entrance fee – $10 per vehicle (NV residents) / $15 (non‑residents)

Included with regular park entrance fee – Registration: Drop‑in, no reservation needed

Drop‑in, Pets: Allowed on a 6‑foot leash

Allowed on a Minors: Under 18 must be with an adult

Trail & conditions

About 2 miles , but may feel like 4 miles due to sandy terrain

, but may due to sandy terrain “Beachy” sand with some light rock scrambling

Pace adjusted to the group

Weather dependent and may be cancelled without notice

Bring: Water, comfortable hiking shoes, and weather‑appropriate clothing.

Questions or accessibility needs? Contact Kayla Wolfe – kwolfe@parks.nv.gov, (702) 397-2088 (reach out at least 10 days in advance for accommodations).