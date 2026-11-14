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💰 Free parking now at Secret Cove & Chimney Beach lots
12 days ago
💰 Free parking at Secret Cove and Chimney Beach starts today, November 13, 2026.
TTD/Park Tahoe will not collect parking fees at these two lots for the rest of the 2026 season.
A few things to know:
- Lots may close at any time due to weather.
- Once a lot closes for the season, it stays closed until Spring 2027 (no temporary re-openings).
- Park at your own risk – winter weather and road conditions can change fast.
- Use caution, follow posted signs, and do not park along the highway or block any access points.
If you’re planning a beach or trail day in this area, you can skip the parking fee but still need to watch conditions and obey all parking rules.
More Info: Nov. 2026 Parking Update: Secret Cove and Chimney ...
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