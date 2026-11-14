💰 Free parking at Secret Cove and Chimney Beach starts today, November 13, 2026.

TTD/Park Tahoe will not collect parking fees at these two lots for the rest of the 2026 season.

A few things to know:

Lots may close at any time due to weather .

. Once a lot closes for the season, it stays closed until Spring 2027 (no temporary re-openings).

(no temporary re-openings). Park at your own risk – winter weather and road conditions can change fast.

– winter weather and road conditions can change fast. Use caution, follow posted signs, and do not park along the highway or block any access points.

If you’re planning a beach or trail day in this area, you can skip the parking fee but still need to watch conditions and obey all parking rules.