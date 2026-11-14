Nellis AFB is busy right now, especially around high‑tech aircraft and training. If you’ve got logistics or inventory skills, there are a few strong options worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Nellis AFB, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,100 – $165,500

Senior logistics role supporting F‑22/F‑35 operations and mission‑critical parts. You’ll manage inventory across suppliers, repair sites, and military locations, handle high‑priority requisitions, and work with DoD systems and data. Requires 7+ years in supply chain/warehouse management and experience with PBL or similar concepts.

Note: A second posting exists for this same role; details are the same, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Nellis AFB, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Hands‑on logistics job supporting pilot training and simulators at the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center. You’ll handle shipping/receiving, build kits from BOMs, track parts and NSNs, and support shelf‑life and ESD controls. An active Top Secret clearance is required, and you’ll work mostly on‑site with some lifting (up to 40 lbs).

If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.