Nellis AFB is busy right now, especially for cleared IT pros. If you’ve got DoD certs and like working close to the mission, these Lockheed Martin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Nellis AFB, NV (on-site at JITTC-N)

(on-site at JITTC-N) Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Type: Full-time

This role supports the Advanced Reporting Tool (ART), building mission debrief reports, graphs, and trend visuals from large databases. You’ll work with MySQL/PostgreSQL/Oracle, Linux/Red Hat, and data visualization, and you must already hold an active Top Secret with ability to get TS/SCI/SAP plus Security+.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Nellis AFB (Las Vegas, NV)

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Type: Full-time

Work on the F-35 Mission Planning Environment (MPE), cross-training across database, network, systems, security, and mission planning admin. Great fit if you have DoD IAT Level II (Security+, CySA+, or CCNA), are open to CONUS/OCONUS travel and rotating shifts, and want hands-on work with pilots and flight operations.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Nellis AFB, NV

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Type: Full-time

Run and monitor high-end flight simulation missions at the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center. You’ll oversee servers and services during missions, reset sims, troubleshoot IT issues, and support realistic air combat training. Requires an active Top Secret, strong IT troubleshooting skills, and comfort in fast-paced, high-pressure mission environments.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Nellis AFB, NV (100% on-site)

(100% on-site) Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Type: Full-time

Serve as an Information System Security Officer (ISSO) for classified and unclassified F-35 systems. You’ll handle continuous monitoring, incident response, POA&Ms, audits, and RMF/JSIG/NIST 800-series compliance, using tools like Splunk, ePO, ACAS. Needs a final transferable Secret, ability to get SAP, and a DoD 8570 IAT II+ cert (e.g., Security+ CE, CySA+, CISSP).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.