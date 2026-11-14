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💻 Nellis AFB IT Roles With $70K–$150K+ Pay – Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Nellis AFB is busy right now, especially for cleared IT pros. If you’ve got DoD certs and like working close to the mission, these Lockheed Martin roles are worth a look.
Database Admin / Advanced Reporting Tool / J-NEEO / Nellis AFB
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Nellis AFB, NV (on-site at JITTC-N)
- Salary: $85,300 – $158,300
- Type: Full-time
This role supports the Advanced Reporting Tool (ART), building mission debrief reports, graphs, and trend visuals from large databases. You’ll work with MySQL/PostgreSQL/Oracle, Linux/Red Hat, and data visualization, and you must already hold an active Top Secret with ability to get TS/SCI/SAP plus Security+.
Multi Functional Info Systems Analyst - E2
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Nellis AFB (Las Vegas, NV)
- Salary: $70,500 – $130,900
- Type: Full-time
Work on the F-35 Mission Planning Environment (MPE), cross-training across database, network, systems, security, and mission planning admin. Great fit if you have DoD IAT Level II (Security+, CySA+, or CCNA), are open to CONUS/OCONUS travel and rotating shifts, and want hands-on work with pilots and flight operations.
Simulator Controller / JIAB / J-NEEO / Nellis AFB
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Nellis AFB, NV
- Salary: $85,300 – $158,300
- Type: Full-time
Run and monitor high-end flight simulation missions at the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center. You’ll oversee servers and services during missions, reset sims, troubleshoot IT issues, and support realistic air combat training. Requires an active Top Secret, strong IT troubleshooting skills, and comfort in fast-paced, high-pressure mission environments.
Classified Cyber Security Sr - E3
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Nellis AFB, NV (100% on-site)
- Salary: $85,300 – $158,300
- Type: Full-time
Serve as an Information System Security Officer (ISSO) for classified and unclassified F-35 systems. You’ll handle continuous monitoring, incident response, POA&Ms, audits, and RMF/JSIG/NIST 800-series compliance, using tools like Splunk, ePO, ACAS. Needs a final transferable Secret, ability to get SAP, and a DoD 8570 IAT II+ cert (e.g., Security+ CE, CySA+, CISSP).
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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