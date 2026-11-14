Nellis is hot right now for high-end training jobs, especially for seasoned fighter pilots who want to stay in the game without deploying.

Below are two distinct Lockheed Martin instructor roles at Nellis AFB, NV, all full-time with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Nellis AFB, NV

Type: Full-time (position assignment is part-time Contract Instructor Pilot supporting J-NEEO)

(position assignment is supporting J-NEEO) Salary: $148,300 – $275,500

Teach 4th, 5th, and future-gen fighter pilots using academics and simulators. You’ll build lesson plans, run sims, evaluate students, and act as a subject matter expert on tactics and courseware. Requires Top Secret clearance, 1,000+ hours fighter time, and recent experience with advanced sensors and weapons.

Note: Job #2 in your list is a duplicate of this same role, so it’s not repeated here.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Nellis AFB, NV (Joint Integrated Test and Training Center – Nellis)

(Joint Integrated Test and Training Center – Nellis) Type: Full-time, on-site only

Salary: $148,300 – $275,500

Serve as a Flight Simulation Trainer and Fighter Ops SME supporting USAF Weapons School, OT units, and combat squadrons. You’ll run advanced fighter simulator consoles, direct missions, shape scenarios, support debriefs, and provide adversary tactics expertise. Requires Top Secret clearance, 4th-gen fighter experience in last 6 years, and 14+ years relevant experience (with bachelor’s) or equivalent.

Note: Job #4 in your list is a duplicate of this same role, so it’s not repeated here.

If you or someone you know has recent fighter time and wants to keep flying skills sharp while training the next generation at Nellis, these are worth a close look.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.