🚧 Bell Vista Road construction starts November 16

Road work is starting on November 16, 2026 along Bell Vista Road/Bob Ruud Memorial Highway, from State Route 160 all the way to the California state line (about 21 miles).

Crews will rebuild the road in one-mile segments, starting at the California line and moving east. Work will run Monday–Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

During this project, drivers may see:

Temporary traffic signals

Lane closures

Detours

Occasional short-term road closures in some spots

Access for residents, local businesses, and emergency responders will stay open.

If you use this route, plan extra travel time and follow all posted signs and traffic control for everyone’s safety.

Questions? Contact Matt Kendrick, Project Engineer (FHWA) at (202) 306-2681 or matthew.kendrick@dot.gov.