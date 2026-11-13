⚠️ Nevada State Parks email temporarily down

Nevada State Parks staff currently cannot access their e-mail because of a global Microsoft Outlook outage.

If you’ve recently emailed a park about permits, paperwork, or other questions, replies will be delayed until their email service is restored.

The agency also notes they cannot use social media messaging for permits, paperwork, etc. So for now, please:

Understand that staff may not see or answer your email right away

Do not send permit or paperwork requests through social media

They will respond to your messages as soon as they are able once email access returns.