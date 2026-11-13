Nellis AFB is buzzing with advanced training work right now, especially for seasoned fighter pilots and WSOs who want to move into instruction.

Below are several instructor roles that keep you close to the mission while offering strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Mission Technologies, a division of HII

Mission Technologies, a division of Location: Nellis AFB, NV

Salary: $98,800 – $104,000 (part-time, hourly/non-exempt)

Type: Part-time

Clearance: Top Secret (TS/SCI and SAP/SAR eligibility required)

Part-time role teaching advanced F‑15E simulator missions for the 31st Combat Training Squadron and VTTC, supporting USAF Weapons School and Operational Test events. Ideal if you have deep F‑15E experience and want flexible hours while staying plugged into high-end tactics, mission planning, and post‑mission analysis.

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Rotary and Mission Systems)

(Rotary and Mission Systems) Location: Nellis AFB, NV

Salary: $148,300 – $275,500 (full-time)

Type: Full-time

High-level fighter operations expert role delivering 4th, 5th, and future-gen fighter training via academics and simulators. You’ll update courseware, teach tactics, evaluate pilot performance, and help shape future Joint Simulation Environment (JSE) training concepts, with strong pay and a full Lockheed benefits package.

Employer: HII – Mission Technologies (Global Security group)

Location: Nellis AFB, NV

Salary: $128,993 – $208,000 (full-time, salaried/exempt)

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Top Secret (TS/SCI and SAP/SAR eligibility required)

Full-time F‑15E MTC Instructor Pilot/WSO role supporting the 31st Combat Training Squadron and VTTC. You’ll run high‑fidelity simulator events, build and update curriculum, support mission planning and debriefs, and act as a liaison to USAF Weapons School and 53d TEG.

If you’ve got fighter time and want to keep shaping the next generation of aircrew at Nellis, these roles are worth a close look. Click through, skim the full requirements, and throw in an application if it fits your background.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.