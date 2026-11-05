Flores selected as new Nevada Senate majority leader

Democratic state Sen. Edgar Flores. (Photo: Trevor Bexon/Nevada Current)

Democratic State Sen. Edgar Flores was selected as the next Senate Majority Leader, the Nevada Senate Democratic Caucus announced Thursday.

Flores, an immigration attorney, was first elected to the state Senate in 2022 and previously served in the Assembly.

“Our state faces urgent challenges, and working-class Nevadans are counting on us to deliver real solutions from expanding access to affordable housing and health care to investing in our neighborhood public schools and making sure our economy works for everyday people,” Flores said in a statement. “I am excited to get to Carson City and work with our colleagues in the Assembly and Governor-elect Aaron Ford to build a Nevada where every community has the resources and opportunities to thrive.”

He will replace current Nevada State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, who won her race to be Nevada’s next attorney general.

Flores won his general election bid, which was uncontested. He earlier had faced a tough primary election this year against North Las Vegas City Councilman Isaac Baron.

The election centered around failed efforts by state lawmakers to massively expand the state’s existing film tax credit program, which Cannizzaro supported, Flores opposed.

The $1.8 billion subsidy would have been tied to a planned film and production studio in the Summerlin neighborhood of Las Vegas. Legislative staff warned the proposal would lead the State of Nevada’s general fund off a fiscal cliff.

The proposal died in the Senate, falling short by just one vote.

Labor unions warned those opposed to the bill that there would be political consequences and Laborer’s Local 872 funneled a combined $20,000 to Barron’s campaign to unseat Flores.

Flores beat Barron with nearly 55% of the vote.