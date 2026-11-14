A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 PM Sunday to 10 PM PST Monday for the Sierra Nevada and Southern Cascades above 6000 feet. Snow of 2 to 6 inches is expected, with up to 14 inches near Lassen National Park. Winds may gust up to 40 mph.

The advisory covers Highway 50, Interstate 80, State Route 4, and State Route 108. Snow levels will be 6500 to 7500 feet on Sunday, dropping to 5000 to 6000 feet on Monday. The heaviest snow is late Sunday night into Monday morning and will affect Sunday evening travel and the Monday morning and evening commutes. Check road conditions with Caltrans before driving.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®