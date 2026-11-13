💰 2027 changes to recording fees in Nevada County

Starting January 1, 2027, the Nevada County Recorder’s Office will update several recording fees under AB2224 and SB255.

Key changes:

Regular recording fee (first page): $20.00

Each additional page: $4.00

Release of State or County Tax Lien (Gov. Code 27361.3 & 27361.4): Based on original lien record date 2010–2026 or 2009 and earlier (specific amounts listed by the County)

(Gov. Code 27361.3 & 27361.4): Fraud Mailing Notification fee (SB255): $5.00 Charged on every Deed, Deed of Trust, or Mortgage recorded



Fees being deleted by AB2224 include:

Non-conformance penalty fee

Small print penalty

Extra name indexing after the first 10 names

Extra document number reference fees

If you plan to record property documents in Nevada County in 2027 or later, check these amounts so you know what you’ll pay at the Recorder’s Office.