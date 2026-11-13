🚨 Data sharing issue for Nevada County HOME Team clients

Nevada County Behavioral Health has found a problem with a form used by its Enhanced Care Management (ECM) / HOME Team to share client information with other providers.

On October 16, 2026, the County discovered that the Release of Information (ROI) form the HOME Team used did not meet all federal and California legal requirements. Clients did verbally consent and signed the form, and information was shared only to help connect people with healthcare, housing, and social services, but the written authorization itself was not legally valid.

Information shared may have included your name, birthdate, physical and mental health details, and substance use disorder treatment information.

The County has updated the forms and will ask current HOME Team clients to sign the new version. The incident has been reported to US Health and Human Services.

If you are or were a HOME Team client: