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Nevada County
🔥 Thanksgiving kitchen fire safety tips you can use now
8 days ago
🔥 Stay safe while cooking this Thanksgiving
The Nevada County Consolidated Fire District is sharing key tips to prevent kitchen fires and burns during the holidays.
Big picture:
- Thanksgiving is the #1 day for home cooking fires, with more than 3x the usual daily average.
- In 2024, an estimated 1,139 home cooking fires were reported to U.S. fire departments on Thanksgiving alone.
- Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and fire deaths.
Simple safety steps:
- Stay in the kitchen when using the stovetop; stay home and check often when roasting or baking.
- Keep kids at least 3 feet from the stove and hot food or liquids.
- Keep knives, matches, and lighters out of children’s reach.
- Keep oven mitts, towels, and packaging away from burners.
- Test your smoke alarms by pressing the test button.
Appliance tips:
- Avoid oil turkey fryers; buy a fried turkey or use an oil‑free fryer instead.
- Don’t leave home when using pressure cookers or air fryers.
- Keep slow cookers and other appliances clear of anything that can burn.
If a grease fire starts on the stove, slide a lid over the pan, turn off the burner, and leave it covered until cool. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
More Info: Thanksgiving Cooking Safety Tips - Nevada County C...
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