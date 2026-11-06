🔥 Thanksgiving kitchen fire safety tips you can use now

🔥 Stay safe while cooking this Thanksgiving

The Nevada County Consolidated Fire District is sharing key tips to prevent kitchen fires and burns during the holidays.

Big picture:

Thanksgiving is the #1 day for home cooking fires , with more than 3x the usual daily average.

, with more than the usual daily average. In 2024 , an estimated 1,139 home cooking fires were reported to U.S. fire departments on Thanksgiving alone.

, an estimated home cooking fires were reported to U.S. fire departments on Thanksgiving alone. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and fire deaths.

Simple safety steps:

Stay in the kitchen when using the stovetop; stay home and check often when roasting or baking.

when using the stovetop; stay home and check often when roasting or baking. Keep kids at least 3 feet from the stove and hot food or liquids.

from the stove and hot food or liquids. Keep knives, matches, and lighters out of children’s reach.

out of children’s reach. Keep oven mitts, towels, and packaging away from burners.

away from burners. Test your smoke alarms by pressing the test button.

Appliance tips:

Avoid oil turkey fryers; buy a fried turkey or use an oil‑free fryer instead.

Don’t leave home when using pressure cookers or air fryers .

. Keep slow cookers and other appliances clear of anything that can burn.

If a grease fire starts on the stove, slide a lid over the pan, turn off the burner, and leave it covered until cool. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.