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Nevada County

🔥 Thanksgiving kitchen fire safety tips you can use now

8 days ago
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🔥 Stay safe while cooking this Thanksgiving

The Nevada County Consolidated Fire District is sharing key tips to prevent kitchen fires and burns during the holidays.

Big picture:

  • Thanksgiving is the #1 day for home cooking fires, with more than 3x the usual daily average.
  • In 2024, an estimated 1,139 home cooking fires were reported to U.S. fire departments on Thanksgiving alone.
  • Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and fire deaths.

Simple safety steps:

  • Stay in the kitchen when using the stovetop; stay home and check often when roasting or baking.
  • Keep kids at least 3 feet from the stove and hot food or liquids.
  • Keep knives, matches, and lighters out of children’s reach.
  • Keep oven mitts, towels, and packaging away from burners.
  • Test your smoke alarms by pressing the test button.

Appliance tips:

  • Avoid oil turkey fryers; buy a fried turkey or use an oil‑free fryer instead.
  • Don’t leave home when using pressure cookers or air fryers.
  • Keep slow cookers and other appliances clear of anything that can burn.

If a grease fire starts on the stove, slide a lid over the pan, turn off the burner, and leave it covered until cool. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

More Info: Thanksgiving Cooking Safety Tips - Nevada County C...

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