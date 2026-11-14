Kinston built a 33-point halftime lead before a running clock and extensive substitutions highlighted the second half.

KINSTON — Kinston’s girls basketball team wasted little time taking control Saturday, rolling past D.H. Conley 45-21 at home.

Nashalya Mason and Aleah Hill scored 11 points apiece to lead the Vikings, who erupted for 24 points in the opening quarter and carried a commanding 42-9 advantage into halftime.

Kinston’s offense clicked early, with Mason connecting on three 3-pointers. America Lloyd added eight points, while K’Niyah Whitfield contributed six.

With the game well in hand, the second half was played with a running clock, and Kinston went deep into its bench, allowing numerous reserves to see action. The Vikings scored three points after halftime as the running clock and frequent substitutions limited offensive opportunities.

J’Riyana Edwards finished with five points, while Madison Green and Khylei Brown added two apiece.

D.H. Conley was led by Nevaeh Langley and Radajah Leavy with eight points each. Jaliyah Brown scored three, and Kimora Banks added two.

Scoring leaders

Kinston (45)

Nashalya Mason — 11

Aleah Hill — 11

America Lloyd — 8

K’Niyah Whitfield — 6

J’Riyana Edwards — 5

Madison Green — 2

Khylei Brown — 2

D.H. Conley (21)

Nevaeh Langley — 8

Radajah Leavy — 8

Jaliyah Brown — 3

Kimora Banks — 2

Quarter-by-quarter scoring