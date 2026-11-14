LAGRANGE, N.C. — South Lenoir’s girls rolled to a 57-6 victory over rival North Lenoir on Friday, Nov. 13, while the Hawks came away with wins in the varsity and junior varsity boys games at North Lenoir High School.

North Lenoir won the boys varsity matchup 62-56 and the boys JV game 57-32, giving each school a victory to celebrate on rivalry night.

Girls varsity: South Lenoir 57, North Lenoir 6

South Lenoir controlled the girls varsity matchup, defeating North Lenoir 57-6. The Blue Devils finished with a 51-point margin in the first meeting of the season between the rivals.

Individual scoring totals were not available for the girls contest.

Boys varsity: North Lenoir 62, South Lenoir 56

The boys varsity contest was much closer, with North Lenoir holding off a fourth-quarter push from South Lenoir.

The teams were tied at 12 after one quarter. North Lenoir outscored South Lenoir 15-9 in the second to lead 27-21 at halftime, then carried a 40-32 advantage into the fourth quarter.

South Lenoir scored 24 points in the final period, its best offensive quarter of the night, but North Lenoir answered with 22 to secure the six-point win.

Julian Veal scored 22 points for North Lenoir. Senior Jaylyn Mills led South Lenoir with 20 points, Christian Wooten added 15 and Kaleb Price scored 13. Holden Barnett finished with five points, Reed Davis had two and Jacob Burkett scored one.

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final North Lenoir 12 15 13 22 62 South Lenoir 12 9 11 24 56

Boys JV: North Lenoir 57, South Lenoir 32

North Lenoir also won the junior varsity boys game, defeating South Lenoir 57-32.

The rivals are scheduled to meet again Friday, Nov. 20, at South Lenoir High School in Deep Run.

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