Emma Humphrey scored 23 points and Meredith Kennedy added 21 across Ambleside’s wins over Mount Calvary and Heritage Christian.

Ambleside’s girls basketball team opened the Anchorage tournament with two wins, defeating Mount Calvary 41-25 Thursday before edging Heritage Christian Academy 24-22 Friday.

Ambleside 41, Mount Calvary 25

Ambleside outscored Mount Calvary 21-0 in the second quarter to erase a 12-point deficit and win its tournament opener.

Mount Calvary led 14-2 after the first quarter before Ambleside held the Warriors scoreless in the second. Lacie Pike knocked down two 3-pointers during the quarter, helping Ambleside take a 23-14 halftime lead.

Ambleside extended its advantage to 33-18 by outscoring Mount Calvary 10-4 in the third quarter, then held an 8-7 edge in the fourth.

Humphrey led Ambleside with 15 points, followed by Kennedy with 10. Pike finished with six points, Emersyn Smith and Mary Elks scored four apiece, and Maddie Miller added two.

Scoring by quarter: Ambleside and Mount Calvary Team First Second Third Fourth Final Ambleside 2 21 10 8 41 Mount Calvary 14 0 4 7 25

Ambleside 24, Heritage Christian 22

Kennedy scored 11 points, and Humphrey added eight as Ambleside held off Heritage Christian Academy of Zebulon for its second tournament win.

Ambleside led 6-2 after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 15-8 at halftime. Heritage outscored Ambleside 9-5 in the third quarter to cut the margin to 20-17.

Humphrey scored all four of Ambleside’s fourth-quarter points on two field goals. Heritage scored five in the final period but finished two points short.

Miller added three points, and Smith scored two to complete Ambleside’s scoring.

Tabitha Greene led Heritage with 12 points, while Amanda O’Neal scored 10.

Scoring by quarter: Ambleside and Heritage Christian Team First Second Third Fourth Final Ambleside 6 9 5 4 24 Heritage Christian 2 6 9 5 22

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