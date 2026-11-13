Neuse News Sports

The Faith Christian Academy girls basketball team rolled past Victory Christian of Elizabeth City 42-2 Thursday, Nov. 12.

The Conquerors built an 11-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Faith Christian extended its advantage to 26-2 at halftime before carrying a 38-2 lead into the fourth quarter.

Bella Finney led all scorers with 24 points. Finney also contributed five rebounds and eight steals.

Kaylyn Kelly and Celainey Williams each added six points. Kelly collected five rebounds, while Williams finished with six rebounds.

Adriana Perry pulled down six rebounds to go along with two points. Kaylee Overton contributed two points and five rebounds, while Carly Taylor added two points and three rebounds. Callie Whitfield added one rebound.

Faith Christian finished with 31 rebounds and held Victory Christian scoreless in three of the four quarters.

With the victory, Faith Christian improves to 1-1. The Conquerors return to action Friday, Nov. 13, against Cramerton Christian Academy.

Victory Christian falls to 0-2 and faces Sheets Memorial Christian on Friday, Nov. 13.

Final score: Faith Christian Academy 42, Victory Christian 2

Faith Christian individual statistics

Bella Finney: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 8 steals

24 points, 5 rebounds, 8 steals Kaylyn Kelly: 6 points, 5 rebounds

6 points, 5 rebounds Celainey Williams: 6 points, 6 rebounds

6 points, 6 rebounds Kaylee Overton: 2 points, 5 rebounds

2 points, 5 rebounds Carly Taylor: 2 points, 3 rebounds

2 points, 3 rebounds Adriana Perry: 2 points, 6 rebounds

2 points, 6 rebounds Callie Whitfield: 1 rebound

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