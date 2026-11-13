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Faith Christian Academy of Goldsboro picked up a hard-fought 63-55 victory over Cramerton Christian Academy in the Southeastern Tip-Off Tournament, improving its early-season record to 1-1.

Senior Jaxson Howard led the way for the Conquerors, pouring in a game-high 33 points to pace the Faith Christian offense. Howard was especially effective at the free-throw line, knocking down 18 of his 19 attempts.

Senior Cody Tillman also turned in a strong performance, finishing with 13 points while shooting 55% from the floor. Tillman added six rebounds to help the Conquerors secure the eight-point victory.

Faith Christian’s balanced contribution from its senior leaders proved to be the difference as the Conquerors came away with the 63-55 win.

Both teams now sit at 1-1 on the young season.

Faith Christian will return to action Friday, Nov. 13, facing Victory Christian at 8 p.m.

Cramerton Christian Academy will also be back on the court Friday, taking on Sheets Memorial Christian at 1 p.m.

Final score: Faith Christian Academy 63, Cramerton Christian Academy 55

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