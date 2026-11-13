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Wayne Country Day opened its 2026-27 girls basketball season Thursday night, Nov. 12, with a 52-23 victory over Wayne Prep Academy.

The Chargers established control early, holding Wayne Prep to two points in the opening quarter while building a 10-2 lead.

Wayne Prep responded in the second quarter, outscoring Wayne Country Day 11-6 to cut the deficit to 16-13 at halftime.

Wayne Country Day took control after the break, scoring 18 points in the third quarter while limiting Wayne Prep to four. The Chargers added another 18 points in the fourth quarter to secure the 29-point victory.

Gianna Singleton led all scorers with 22 points, shooting 9 of 14 from the field. Singleton also recorded two rebounds.

Kimber Johnson added 15 points, while Nicole Jackson finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Amara Okeke contributed two points and eight rebounds.

Wayne Country Day begins the season 1-0, while Wayne Prep Academy opens its campaign at 0-1.

Final: Wayne Country Day 52, Wayne Prep Academy 23

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Wayne Country Day 10 6 18 18 52 Wayne Prep Academy 2 11 4 6 23

Wayne Country Day individual leaders

Player Points Rebounds Gianna Singleton 22 2 Kimber Johnson 15 — Nicole Jackson 10 9 Amara Okeke 2 8

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