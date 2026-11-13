Greene Central heads to Elizabeth City to face top-seeded Northeastern. Rosewood travels to defending state champion Tarboro. East Columbus makes the trip west to meet a Winston-Salem Prep team riding a five-game winning streak.

All three second-round playoff games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.

No. 17 Greene Central (7-4) at No. 1 Northeastern (9-1)

3A East second round | Elizabeth City | 7 p.m.

Greene Central is coming off a 42-6 first-round victory at Wake Prep, a performance that showed how quickly its defense and special teams can change a game.

JoJo Sanders scored on a fake punt, Ben Ramsey returned an interception for a touchdown and Kaz Farrior brought a fumble back 69 yards for another score. The Rams forced four turnovers in the win.

Now comes a Northeastern team that has won eight straight, earned a first-round bye and is 6-0 at home.

The matchup features two productive offenses. Greene Central has scored 470 points in 11 games, an average of 42.7. Northeastern has scored 434 in 10 games, averaging 43.4.

The common opponents

The teams have faced two of the same opponents:

Greene Central lost to Wilson Prep 30-28. Northeastern beat Wilson Prep 35-32.

Greene Central lost to Martin County 40-23. Northeastern beat Martin County 54-19.

The Wilson Prep results suggest Greene Central can compete at this level. Northeastern’s result against Martin County is one of the strongest wins on either team’s schedule, although those games were played five weeks apart at different sites.

The Northeastern challenge

The Eagles present a difficult choice for a defense: commit extra attention to the running game and risk giving up a big play through the air, or protect against the pass and leave fewer defenders near the line.

Senior running back Da’mari McNeill has rushed for 1,892 yards and 22 touchdowns on 149 carries, an average of 12.7 yards per attempt. He has 25 total touchdowns and 1,117 rushing yards over his last five games.

Quarterback Zak Ishman has completed 107 of 158 passes for 2,238 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 67.7% completion rate and 14.2 yards per attempt reflect an offense that can be efficient and explosive.

Junior receiver Te’vaughn Bell has 36 catches for 945 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per reception. Senior Ayden Holley has 37 catches for 702 yards and seven scores.

Greene Central’s front has playmakers capable of disrupting that offense. Treylan Eatmon has 68 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Farrior has 82 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks in eight reported games. Travion Melton has 77 tackles and four sacks.

The Rams have 43 reported sacks and 14 interceptions as a team.

Greene Central’s answer

Senior quarterback Joshua Cetnar has thrown for 1,162 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has also rushed for 356 yards and 10 scores.

Sophomore Cody Gaitor has rushed for 948 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior Donovan Ingram has 925 yards and 16 touchdowns in seven reported games, an average of 11.4 yards per carry. Sanders contributes as both a runner and receiver.

Trey Bynum has 29 catches for 413 yards and nine touchdowns. Eatmon has added 205 receiving yards and two scores.

They will face a Northeastern defense led up front by senior Mekkhei Williams, who has 74 tackles, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Anthony Winslow has six sacks.

The Eagles have been tested, beating Holmes by one point, Wilson Prep by three and Pasquotank County by six.

Northeastern won the teams’ 2024 playoff meeting 50-6 and their 2008 first-round meeting 42-26. The Eagles have reached the state final four times in the modern playoff era, most recently in 2024.

What Greene Central must do to win

Limit Northeastern’s explosive plays. The Rams must tackle McNeill before he reaches open space and keep Bell and Holley from getting behind the secondary. Pressure from Eatmon, Farrior and Melton can help, but it must come without leaving receivers uncovered downfield.

Keep the offense out of long-yardage situations. Productive early-down runs from Gaitor, Ingram and Cetnar would help Greene Central sustain drives and give Cetnar more options in the passing game. The Rams need to finish their best possessions with touchdowns.

Win the possession battle. Greene Central cannot count on another three touchdowns from defense and special teams, but takeaways and favorable field position could make a difference. Protecting the football while forcing Northeastern into mistakes would give the Rams more opportunities to capitalize.

What Northeastern must do to win

Make Greene Central defend both the run and pass. Establishing McNeill would force the Rams to commit attention near the line, creating opportunities for Ishman to find Bell and Holley. Northeastern needs to recognize where Greene Central is bringing pressure and get the ball to the space that pressure leaves open.

Disrupt the Rams on early downs. Williams and the defensive front need to limit Gaitor and Ingram while keeping Cetnar from extending possessions with his legs. Longer third downs would give Northeastern’s pass rush more opportunities.

Avoid giving away points. Greene Central showed against Wake Prep that a fake punt or defensive takeaway can turn into a touchdown. Ball security, sound protection and alert special teams play would force the Rams to earn their points through sustained drives.

No. 16 Rosewood (4-7) at No. 1 Tarboro (9-1)

2A East second round | Tarboro | 7 p.m.

Rosewood’s reward for defeating Pamlico County is a visit to one of North Carolina’s most accomplished football programs.

Tarboro is the defending 2A state champion, has won back-to-back state titles and is seeking a third straight. The Vikings have won eight consecutive games and are unbeaten at home.

Rosewood earned its trip by scoring 36 unanswered points in a 36-16 first-round win over Pamlico County. The Eagles trailed 8-0, led 15-8 at halftime and pulled away in the second half.

Tarboro received a first-round bye after finishing 5-0 in conference play. The Vikings have scored at least 32 points in every game, averaging 46.0 while allowing 17.3. Rosewood averages 24.0 points and allows 32.9.

The teams did not face a common opponent during the 2026 season.

The running game Rosewood must contain

Tarboro reports 389.7 rushing yards per game, with multiple players capable of breaking a long run.

Senior Antonio Draughn Jr. has rushed for 1,518 yards and 18 touchdowns on 140 carries in nine reported games. Sophomore Jaden Davis has 472 yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 33 carries in five reported games.

Quarterback Reggie Bess II has rushed for 402 yards and six touchdowns. He has completed 13 of 24 passes for 455 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. Tarboro does not throw often, but its passing game has produced big gains when called upon.

Rosewood has seen what a powerful rushing attack can do. In Princeton’s 52-28 win, the Bulldogs rushed for 492 yards, including 405 yards and five touchdowns by Teo McPhatter.

Rosewood’s offensive weapons

Sophomore quarterback Connor Smith has completed 70 of 146 passes for 1,237 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Junior Zamarrian Richardson has 26 catches for 568 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 21.8 yards per reception.

Sophomore Elijah Parker has rushed for 535 yards and five scores and caught four passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Aldinio “Dino” Previl has 1,066 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 10 reported games. His availability for Friday has not been confirmed.

Smith threw touchdown passes to Parker and Jaylin Cooper in the win over Pamlico County. The Eagles’ ability to produce explosive plays through the air could be important against a Tarboro team capable of controlling the ball and the clock.

Parker also leads Rosewood with 108 reported tackles. Previl has 90 in 10 reported games.

Tarboro’s defensive leaders include Carmello Bullock with 97 tackles, Antonio “Tre” Draughn III with seven sacks and Emmanuel DeBerry with 6.5 sacks.

The programs met in the 2022 1A East final, with Tarboro winning 35-7 before advancing to the state championship game. Last season, Tarboro defeated Murphy 22-0 for the 2A title and reached its ninth consecutive state final.

What Rosewood must do to win

Stay disciplined against the run. The Eagles must close rushing lanes, maintain their assignments and finish tackles. Making Tarboro put together longer drives would create more chances for a stop or mistake. Rosewood also must remain alert to Bess throwing over a defense focused on the run.

Give Smith time to create plays. Richardson, Parker and Cooper give Rosewood options through the air, but those opportunities depend on protection. The Eagles need enough production on early downs to keep Tarboro from attacking obvious passing situations.

Make possessions count. Sustained drives would help Rosewood limit Tarboro’s opportunities and give its defense time between series. The Eagles need to protect the football, avoid penalties that stall drives and turn scoring chances into touchdowns.

What Tarboro must do to win

Establish the ground game and sustain drives. Draughn, Davis and Bess give the Vikings several rushing options. Tarboro needs to keep those options involved, take the available yards and avoid penalties or negative plays that put it behind the chains.

Keep Rosewood’s receivers in front of the defense. Richardson and Parker have produced long gains through the air. Limiting those plays would force Rosewood to execute repeatedly against a defense with several players capable of disrupting a drive.

Make Rosewood earn its opportunities. Protecting the football and avoiding short fields would allow Tarboro to build pressure through its running game. The Vikings need to finish possessions and prevent an early takeaway or special teams mistake from giving the Eagles momentum.

No. 5 East Columbus (4-6) at No. 4 Winston-Salem Prep (6-4)

1A West second round | Winston-Salem | 7 p.m.

East Columbus will make the longest trip of the three local teams and face a Winston-Salem Prep program that has turned its season around.

The Phoenix started 1-4 before winning their final five regular-season games. They outscored opponents 162-62 during that stretch and scored 46 points in each of their last two games.

Both teams received first-round byes, so Friday will be the first playoff game of the season for each.

East Columbus has scored 102 points and allowed 186, averaging 10.2 points while allowing 18.6. Winston-Salem Prep has scored 284 and allowed 199, averaging 28.4 points while allowing 19.9.

The common opponent

Both teams played Chatham Central at home. East Columbus lost 14-0; Winston-Salem Prep lost 30-24.

The Phoenix scored more and came closer to winning, while East Columbus allowed fewer points. Those results provide context, but they do not tell the whole story of Friday’s matchup.

East Columbus players to watch

Senior Demetrius Dexter gives the Gators a player who can affect the game in several ways. He has thrown for 486 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, rushed for 521 yards and three touchdowns on 57 carries, and recorded five defensive interceptions.

Junior JT Hudson has 25 catches for 364 yards and two touchdowns in nine reported games. Senior Dawson Crosby has 14 receptions for 298 yards and two scores while averaging a team-leading 11.3 tackles per game.

Senior Jacob Stukes has seven sacks, three forced fumbles and 7.3 tackles per game. His ability to create pressure will be important against a Prep offense with several weapons.

A versatile Prep offense

Sophomore Jamari Wilson has rushed for 1,021 yards and eight touchdowns and thrown for 870 yards and eight scores. Senior quarterback Tim Smith has passed for 1,105 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in nine reported games.

Sophomore Jeremiah Hall has 42 catches for 800 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Junior Elijah Skinner has 42 catches for 760 yards and six scores, along with six defensive interceptions.

Senior Jordan Haney leads a disruptive defense with 13 sacks. If East Columbus gets behind and is forced into predictable passing situations, Haney and Skinner could become major factors.

How the teams reached this point

East Columbus has relied on defense in its wins, allowing eight, six, six and eight points in those four victories. The Gators lost a close 22-20 game at East Bladen and defeated North Duplin 23-8.

Winston-Salem Prep’s winning streak includes an 8-0 victory and a 28-26 win. The Phoenix allowed at least 28 points in each of their four losses.

East Columbus won a second-round game over North Stokes last season before falling to Robbinsville in the third round. The Gators also reached the third round in 2012. Winston-Salem Prep won its first-round game last season before losing in round two.

What East Columbus must do to win

Limit Prep’s big plays without losing track of Wilson’s running ability. Hall and Skinner can hurt the Gators through the air, while Wilson gives the Phoenix another threat on the ground. East Columbus needs disciplined coverage, sound tackling and pressure from Stukes that does not leave running lanes open.

Use Dexter to keep the offense moving. His rushing ability can help the Gators gain yards on early downs and avoid predictable passing situations against Haney. Sustaining possessions would also limit how often Prep’s offense gets the ball.

Turn defensive stops into points. Dexter’s interceptions and Stukes’ forced fumbles show how East Columbus can create opportunities. The Gators need to capitalize on favorable field position, protect the football and finish their best drives with touchdowns.

What Winston-Salem Prep must do to win

Contain Dexter and force longer third downs. The Phoenix need to close his running lanes and prevent him from turning broken plays into first downs. That would give Haney more opportunities to pressure the passer and Skinner more chances to make plays in coverage.

Make East Columbus defend the entire field. Wilson’s rushing production and the receiving threats of Hall and Skinner give Prep several ways to attack. The Phoenix need to use those options to keep the Gators from concentrating on one part of the offense.

Protect the football and finish drives. East Columbus has kept opponents to single digits in all four of its wins. Prep needs to avoid giving the Gators short fields and turn sustained possessions into touchdowns, putting more pressure on East Columbus to produce offense.

Photos by Clarence Burton and Landon Lowery

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