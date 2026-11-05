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American Football

East of I-95 playoff preview: 41 games, picks and key players

By Trey Scott,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JhjP_1Gntvb0w00

By Trey Scott | The Trey Scott Sports Show | Presented by TieBreakers Sports Bar & Grill

Forty-one first-round playoff games involving programs east of Interstate 95 and along the I-95 corridor are on the board Thursday and Friday. Some teams are chasing an opening-round upset. Others want to prove their regular-season record does not tell the whole story.

From Greene Central’s explosive rushing attack to Princeton’s Teo McPhatter, the East features run-heavy teams, pass-first contenders and rematches that could turn on a single possession. The biggest question near Kinston: Can the Vikings ride their passing game to a road win? I see a tight one, with Northwood surviving, 31–28.

Below are my scouting comparisons, common-opponent results, key players and score predictions. Seeds are regional bracket seeds. Percentages reflect each team’s share of reported offensive yards gained rushing and passing—not its percentage of play calls. Some player submissions are incomplete, so asterisked figures and availability notes should be read accordingly. All predictions are pregame projections.

Jump to:Featured NNS games | Additional Thursday games | Friday: 1A–4A | Friday: 5A–8A and NCISAA

1. 3A: No. 17 Greene Central (6-4) AT No. 16 Wake Prep (6-4)

CategoryNo. 17 Greene CentralNo. 16 Wake Prep
Rush / pass68% / 32%49% / 51%
Best winKinston, 49–24Louisburg, 22–21
Best lossTarboro, 42–28Bunn, 17–14
Worst lossFarmville Central, 60–55. Allowed 60 points despite scoring 55.Princeton, 64–0. Shut out in an unexpected blowout.
Key playersDonovan Ingram (RB) — 146.8 rushing ypg; Kaz Farrior (DB/WR) — 10.9 tackles/game.Nate Burrell (RB) — 129.1 rushing ypg; KJ Brown (QB) — 12 passing TDs.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Greene Central has the more explosive rushing offense, but its defense remains a concern after the Farmville Central shootout. Wake Prep is more balanced, yet the 64–0 Princeton loss raises questions about its ability to withstand a powerful rushing attack.

Prediction: Greene Central 42, Wake Prep 21

2. 3A: No. 19 Pender (4-6) AT No. 14 Princeton (5-5)

CategoryNo. 19 PenderNo. 14 Princeton
Rush / pass87% / 13%90% / 10%
Best winSouth Lenoir, 60–14Wake Prep, 64–0
Best lossSouthwest Onslow, 30–28East Duplin, 40–34
Worst lossSouthwest Onslow, 30–28. Let a winnable conference game slip away.Wallace-Rose Hill, 42–7. Its productive ground game was held to seven points.
Key playersZeke Williams (RB/DB) — 75.0 rushing ypg; Austin Deal (QB/DB) — 68.5 rushing ypg.Teo McPhatter (RB/QB) — 2,535 rushing yards, 35 rushing TDs; Taylor Parrish (RB) — 85.9 rushing ypg.

Common opponents: Wallace-Rose Hill: Pender lost 28–6; Princeton lost 42–7. East Duplin: Pender lost 34–6; Princeton lost 40–34.

Breakdown: Both teams are run-heavy, but Princeton produces approximately 383 rushing yards per game. McPhatter is coming off a 405-yard, five-touchdown performance against Rosewood, and Princeton’s close loss to East Duplin is an important comparison.

Prediction: Princeton 48, Pender 28

3. 3A: No. 18 Kinston (5-5) AT No. 15 Northwood (5-5)

CategoryNo. 18 KinstonNo. 15 Northwood
Rush / pass41% / 59%54% / 46%
Best winAyden-Grifton, 27–21Southwestern Randolph, 38–35
Best lossFarmville Central, 31–28West Carteret, 16–13
Worst lossSouth Central, 30–8. Generated just eight points against a four-win team.Seaforth, 22–15. Couldn’t finish a close, winnable game.
Key playersMichael Eaton (QB) — 18 passing TDs; Pap Brown (WR/CB) — 70.0 receiving ypg.Finn Sullivan (QB) — five reported passing TDs; Raje Torres (WR/DB) — 77.3 receiving ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Both average around 330 yards of offense per game. Kinston’s passing attack gives the Vikings explosive potential, but Northwood’s more balanced profile and home-field advantage could make the difference. Expect a one-possession finish.

Prediction: Northwood 31, Kinston 28

4. 4A: No. 17 Eastern Wayne (5-4) AT No. 16 Washington (3-7)

Thursday, Nov. 5

CategoryNo. 17 Eastern WayneNo. 16 Washington
Rush / pass68% / 32%62% / 38%
Best winC.B. Aycock, 14–0Eastern Wayne, 20–0
Best lossNorth Pitt, 28–7Farmville Central, 32–31
Worst lossWashington, 20–0. Shut out by its first-round opponent.North Pitt, 28–14. Lost by two scores in the regular-season finale.
Key playersBrandon Lark Jr. (RB/ATH) — 75.3 rushing ypg; Auree Best (QB) — 11 passing TDs.Shamar Blo (QB/DB) — seven rushing and six passing TDs in available reports; Jahcere Collins (RB/LB) — 55 rushing ypg.

Common opponents: Head-to-head: Washington won 20–0 on Oct. 23. North Johnston: EW won 27–0, Washington won 16–6. North Lenoir: EW won 46–0, Washington won 47–0. Southwest Edgecombe: EW lost 41–6, Washington lost 22–20. West Craven: EW lost 35–6, Washington lost 36–8. Both lost to North Pitt.

Breakdown: Eastern Wayne has the better record, but Washington already shut out the Warriors and played Southwest Edgecombe much closer. Eastern Wayne’s offense must rebound from a difficult final month to reverse the first meeting.

Prediction: Washington 21, Eastern Wayne 14

5. 2A: No. 17 Pamlico County (3-7) AT No. 16 Rosewood (3-7)

Thursday, Nov. 5

CategoryNo. 17 Pamlico CountyNo. 16 Rosewood
Rush / pass82% / 18%63% / 37%
Best winLejeune, 36–28 (OT)Hobbton, 38–30
Best lossCamden County, 55–32North Duplin, 13–12
Worst lossEast Carteret, 47–8. Allowed 47 to a four-win opponent.C.B. Aycock, 20–0. Shut out by a two-win team.
Key playersJacob Bennett (RB/LB) — 102 rushing ypg; Izir Benjamin (WR/DB) — 10 total TDs in reported stats.Aldinio Previl (RB/OLB) — 136.2 rushing ypg in available reporting; Connor Smith (QB) — 10 passing TDs.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Rosewood has more offensive balance behind Smith’s passing and its running game. Pamlico will try to shorten the game with Bennett, making early-down defense and turnovers critical.

Prediction: Rosewood 28, Pamlico County 20

6. 3A: No. 22 South Lenoir (3-7) AT No. 11 Providence Grove (6-4)

CategoryNo. 22 South LenoirNo. 11 Providence Grove
Rush / pass80% / 20%54% / 46%
Best winLejeune, 20–14Randleman, 27–19
Best lossHeide Trask, 32–26Eastern Randolph, 43–31
Worst lossHeide Trask, 32–26. Lost to another two-win program.West Davidson, 23–0. Shut out in a conference game.
Key playersChristian Wooten (QB/DB) — 82.4 rushing ypg, 10 rushing TDs; Jaylen Stallworth (WR/DB) — four INTs.Nick Straughn (RB/DL) — 86.4 rushing ypg; Conner Haithcock (WR/DB) — 8.7 tackles/game.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: South Lenoir enters with seven consecutive losses and has struggled to slow opposing offenses. Providence Grove has the stronger record and better balance, while the Blue Devils need Wooten to keep the game manageable.

Prediction: Providence Grove 34, South Lenoir 14

7. 5A: No. 24 C.B. Aycock (2-8) AT No. 9 Rocky Mount (6-4)

Thursday, Nov. 5

CategoryNo. 24 C.B. AycockNo. 9 Rocky Mount
Rush / pass58% / 42%68% / 32%
Best winRosewood, 20–0Southern Nash, 28–14
Best lossSouthern Nash, 28–14Tarboro, 38–34
Worst lossSouthern Wayne, 34–14. Lost by 20 to a four-win rival.Northern Nash, 45–0. Shut out in its regular-season finale.
Key playersChristian Atkinson (RB/LB) — 51 rushing ypg in recent reporting; Devin Lewis (WR/DB) — four INTs.Braylen Fox (RB/DB) — 64.3 rushing ypg; Jason Battle (QB) — 11 passing TDs.

Common opponents: Head-to-head: Rocky Mount won 44–7 on Oct. 9. Southern Nash: Aycock lost 28–14, Rocky Mount won 28–14. Southern Wayne: Aycock lost 34–14, Rocky Mount won 42–0. Both also played Hunt, Fike and Northern Nash.

Breakdown: Rocky Mount averages about 100 more offensive yards per game, already won the first meeting handily and owns much stronger results against shared opponents.

Prediction: Rocky Mount 35, C.B. Aycock 10

8. NCISAA Division II: No. 6 Wayne Christian (7-3) AT No. 3 Trinity Christian (6-4)

CategoryNo. 6 Wayne ChristianNo. 3 Trinity Christian
Rush / pass80% / 20%51% / 49%
Best winRavenscroft, 32–31Harrells Christian, 47–15
Best lossTrinity Christian, 27–16North Raleigh Christian, 17–14 (2OT)
Worst lossHarrells Christian, 35–7. Managed just seven against a shared opponent.High Point Christian, 36–8. Fell behind 30–0 through three quarters.
Key playersJamari Hill (RB/LB) — 138 rushing ypg; Urban Johnson (WR/CB) — 17 total TDs and five INTs.Bralynn Howard (QB) — eight reported passing TDs; Baganley Donzo (DL) — 12 sacks.

Common opponents: Head-to-head: Trinity won 27–16 on Oct. 2. Harrells: Wayne lost 35–7, Trinity won 47–15. Ravenscroft: Wayne won 32–31, Trinity won 48–0. North Raleigh Christian: Wayne lost 41–21, Trinity lost 17–14 (2OT).

Breakdown: Wayne Christian can control the clock with Hill, but Trinity has outperformed the Eagles against all three shared opponents. Trinity’s defensive front could force Wayne into uncomfortable passing situations.

Prediction: Trinity Christian 31, Wayne Christian 20

Additional Thursday matchups

9. NCISAA 8-man: No. 6 Wake Christian (2-8) AT No. 3 John Paul II (8-2)

Thursday, Nov. 5

CategoryNo. 6 Wake ChristianNo. 3 John Paul II
Rush / pass55% / 45%80% / 20%
Best winWayne Prep, 58–26Lawrence Academy, 60–27
Best lossArendell Parrott, 43–42Cary Christian, 34–7
Worst lossJohn Paul II, 44–6. Struggled on both sides in the first meeting.Cary Christian, 34–7. Managed seven points in a lopsided defeat.
Key playersBrady Stiltner (QB/DB) — 165.8 passing ypg; Patrick Ellis (WR/DB) — 105.3 receiving ypg.Michah Hardy (RB/LB) — 107.6 rushing ypg; Maddox Shelby (QB/LB) — 61.7 passing ypg.

Common opponents: Head-to-head: John Paul II won 44–6 on Sept. 18. St. David’s: Wake lost twice, John Paul II won 48–12. Lawrence Academy: Wake lost 56–52, John Paul II won 60–27. Arendell Parrott: Wake lost 43–42, John Paul II won 41–0.

Breakdown: Wake Christian can score through the air, but John Paul II’s run game and superior results against shared opponents point toward another comfortable victory.

Prediction: John Paul II 48, Wake Christian 22

10. NCISAA Division II: No. 5 SouthLake Christian (5-5) AT No. 4 Harrells Christian (5-5)

Thursday, Nov. 5

CategoryNo. 5 SouthLake ChristianNo. 4 Harrells Christian
Rush / pass23% / 77%86% / 14%
Best winCovenant Day, 20–13North Raleigh Christian, 44–42 (OT)
Best lossCarson, 41–36Christ School, 42–41
Worst lossHigh Point Christian, 35–7. The passing offense sputtered.Trinity Christian, 47–15. Allowed 47 points in its finale.
Key playersCameron Gandy (QB) — 256.2 passing ypg; Carter Eberhart (WR) — 90.3 receiving ypg.Jeremiah Davis (HB/CB) — about 80 rushing ypg; Demetrius Jones (FB/DB) — 89.6 total offensive ypg.

Common opponents: Ravenscroft: SouthLake won 29–22, Harrells won 35–6. High Point Christian: SouthLake lost 35–7, Harrells lost 28–6. Covenant Day: SouthLake won 20–13, Harrells won 33–7.

Breakdown: A classic contrast: SouthLake throws frequently while Harrells pounds the run. Harrells owns better margins against every shared opponent, though Gandy could make this a shootout.

Prediction: Harrells Christian 31, SouthLake Christian 28

11. 5A: No. 18 Rockingham County (4-6) AT No. 15 Southern Nash (4-6)

Thursday, Nov. 5

CategoryNo. 18 Rockingham CountyNo. 15 Southern Nash
Rush / pass51% / 49%89% / 11%
Best winSouthwest Guilford, 39–7Nash Central, 28–27
Best lossMorehead, 27–21Hunt, 43–35
Worst lossMorehead, 27–21. Let a winnable game escape.Northern Nash, 49–0. Shut out by a conference rival.
Key playersZayden Craig (RB/LB) — 65.1 rushing ypg; Elijah Adams (QB) — 86.9 passing ypg.DJ Baker (RB/LB) — 104.2 rushing ypg; Lovelle White Jr. (QB) — 29.2 passing ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Rockingham is balanced, but Southern Nash’s run-heavy offense and competitive result against Hunt give the Firebirds a slight advantage.

Prediction: Southern Nash 28, Rockingham County 24

12. 1A: No. 10 Weldon STEM (0-9) AT No. 7 Rocky Mount Prep (4-6)

Thursday, Nov. 5

CategoryNo. 10 Weldon STEMNo. 7 Rocky Mount Prep
Rush / pass75% / 25%*54% / 46%
Best winNo winsWashington County, 28–14
Best lossNorthwest Halifax, 18–12St. David’s, 14–6
Worst lossWashington County, 40–0. Shut out by a two-win team.Washington County, 40–20. Lost a rematch after winning the first meeting.
Key playersJamari Edwards (ATH) — 54 rushing ypg; Elijah Skipwith (WR/DE) — receiving total unavailable.Christian Battle (RB/WR) — 71.4 rushing ypg; Ahmir Eason (QB) — eight reported passing TDs.

Common opponents: Head-to-head: Rocky Mount Prep won 36–18 on Sept. 25. Both also played Washington County and Northwest Halifax.

Breakdown: Rocky Mount Prep has already won this matchup, and its more productive offense should be able to control the rematch. Weldon’s rush/pass split is based on limited reporting.

Prediction: Rocky Mount Prep 34, Weldon STEM 12

13. 2A: No. 21 ALA-Johnston (1-8) AT No. 12 Camden County (4-6)

Thursday, Nov. 5

CategoryNo. 21 ALA-JohnstonNo. 12 Camden County
Rush / pass70% / 30%76% / 24%
Best winNorth Wake Saints, 39–28Pamlico County, 55–32
Best lossBartlett Yancey, 8–6Currituck County, 27–22
Worst lossNash Central, 49–0. Failed to score and allowed seven TDs.Gates County, 18–7. Its offense managed one touchdown in the finale.
Key playersCam Thaxton (RB) — 118.9 rushing ypg; Ronnie Cattelona (QB) — 76.9 passing ypg.Jaylen Mitchell (RB/DB) — 77.6 rushing ypg; Gabriel Norman (QB/FS) — 62.6 passing ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: ALA-Johnston has a strong individual runner in Thaxton, but Camden’s four wins and stronger results make the Bruins favorites if they avoid another slow offensive start.

Prediction: Camden County 31, ALA-Johnston 20

14. 2A: No. 18 Northampton C&T (2-8) AT No. 15 Hobbton (3-7)

Thursday, Nov. 5

CategoryNo. 18 Northampton C&TNo. 15 Hobbton
Rush / pass91% / 9%86% / 14%
Best winKIPP Pride, 30–12North Duplin, 30–25
Best lossLouisburg, 17–8East Bladen, 46–40
Worst lossPerquimans County, 23–0. Shut out by another lower-seeded side.West Columbus, 44–28. Allowed 44 points in a winnable matchup.
Key playersForgan Joyner (RB/MLB) — 44 rushing ypg; X’Zaviior Manley (QB) — four reported total TDs.Javarus Johnson (FB/LB) — 195.7 rushing ypg; Braxton McLamb (QB) — 52.3 passing ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Both teams run heavily, but Hobbton’s Johnson is the most productive player in this matchup. The Wildcats’ offensive edge should decide it.

Prediction: Hobbton 35, Northampton C&T 14

15. 3A: No. 24 Trinity (1-9) AT No. 9 Wallace-Rose Hill (5-4)

Thursday, Nov. 5

CategoryNo. 24 TrinityNo. 9 Wallace-Rose Hill
Rush / pass32% / 68%94% / 6%
Best winSurry Central, 35–28Princeton, 42–7
Best lossSouth Davidson, 35–13East Duplin, 16–14
Worst lossProvidence Grove, 52–0. Shut out and gave up 52.Clinton, 7–6. Lost a defensive battle it could have won.
Key playersNate Sams (QB/S) — 121.3 passing ypg; Zaire Gill (RB/DB) — 32.9 rushing ypg.Adrian Glover (ATH/DB) — 143.2 rushing ypg; Tyreque Williams (LB/FB) — 9.4 tackles/game.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Wallace-Rose Hill is overwhelmingly run-first and has stood up to East Duplin and James Kenan. Trinity has struggled defensively and faces a major physical mismatch.

Prediction: Wallace-Rose Hill 42, Trinity 7

16. 3A: No. 20 Ayden-Grifton (2-8) AT No. 13 Louisburg (7-3)

Thursday, Nov. 5

CategoryNo. 20 Ayden-GriftonNo. 13 Louisburg
Rush / pass62% / 38%62% / 38%
Best winNorth Lenoir, 30–12Nash Central, 27–19
Best lossNorth Pitt, 14–13Wake Prep, 22–21
Worst lossKinston, 27–21. Dropped a winnable conference game.Wake Prep, 22–21. Lost a pivotal one-point decision.
Key playersJace Martin (QB/LB) — 66 passing ypg; Loyality Fuller (skill position) — 24.3 rushing ypg.Ramzi Chapman (RB/DB) — 49.2 rushing ypg; Jett Hamilton (QB/DB) — 64.3 passing ypg.

Common opponents: Beddingfield: Ayden-Grifton won 28–7; Louisburg won 39–0.

Breakdown: Louisburg’s defense allows fewer than 14 points per game, and its seven-win record is the stronger résumé. Ayden-Grifton needs early explosive plays to stay close.

Prediction: Louisburg 31, Ayden-Grifton 10

17. 7A: No. 24 East Wake (3-7) AT No. 9 D.H. Conley (6-4)

Thursday, Nov. 5

CategoryNo. 24 East WakeNo. 9 D.H. Conley
Rush / pass32% / 68%53% / 47%
Best winBunn, 36–13Northeastern, 29–22
Best lossKnightdale, 17–13New Bern, 40–35
Worst lossHeritage, 19–12. Failed to finish a winnable matchup.J.H. Rose, 53–0. Shut out in the regular-season finale.
Key playersJames McCullers Jr. (QB) — 104 passing ypg; Davon Perry (WR/DB) — 72.3 receiving ypg.Michael King II (RB) — 83.7 rushing ypg; Jack Hager (QB) — 129.9 passing ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Conley has lost three straight, but those came against powerful conference teams. The Vikings’ more balanced attack and stronger wins give them a clear edge.

Prediction: D.H. Conley 34, East Wake 14

18. 7A: No. 19 Sanderson (5-5) AT No. 14 South Central (4-6)

Thursday, Nov. 5

CategoryNo. 19 SandersonNo. 14 South Central
Rush / pass46% / 54%45% / 55%
Best winCary, 27–0Farmville Central, 64–34
Best lossAshley, 16–12Laney, 45–42
Worst lossBroughton, 28–0. Shut out in a game against a comparable team.D.H. Conley, 26–22. Let a four-point conference game slip away.
Key playersKeon Williams (RB/LB) — 86.3 rushing ypg; Gaines Stallworth (QB) — 155.4 passing ypg.Jaylen Butts (QB) — 180.4 passing ypg; Ezra Meachem (WR/CB) — 79.6 receiving ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: These teams have similar offensive yardage and slightly prefer the pass. South Central’s demanding conference schedule and Butts’ production give the Falcons a slim advantage.

Prediction: South Central 35, Sanderson 31

19. 7A: No. 23 New Hanover (2-8) AT No. 10 Southeast Raleigh (7-3)

Thursday, Nov. 5

CategoryNo. 23 New HanoverNo. 10 Southeast Raleigh
Rush / pass50% / 50%65% / 35%
Best winPurnell Swett, 26–6Dudley, 38–12
Best lossTopsail, 24–21Cardinal Gibbons, 23–21
Worst lossWest Brunswick, 26–21. Lost a close game to a struggling team.Cardinal Gibbons, 23–21. A narrow loss to a quality opponent, not a major underperformance.
Key playersMessiah Brockington (RB/CB) — 59.1 rushing ypg; Ronan Brady (QB/P) — 68.4 passing ypg.Christian Freeman (RB) — about 139 rushing ypg; Jamel Perry (QB) — about 152 passing ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Southeast Raleigh averages roughly 445 yards per game and is unbeaten at home. New Hanover has struggled to score consistently and faces a substantial offensive mismatch.

Prediction: Southeast Raleigh 45, New Hanover 7

Friday: 1A–4A

20. 1A: No. 9 Washington County (2-8) AT No. 8 Columbia (2-4)

CategoryNo. 9 Washington CountyNo. 8 Columbia
Rush / pass52% / 48%47% / 53%
Best winRocky Mount Prep, 40–20Bear Grass Charter, 36–12
Best lossSouthside, 16–12Hobgood Charter, 40–20
Worst lossSallie B. Howard, 12–6. Managed just six points in a close defeat.Hobgood Charter, 50–6. Gave up 50 in a blowout.
Key playersKiymani Jones (ATH/QB) — 148.6 passing ypg in available reporting; Dre Kel Betts (WR/CB) — 67.8 receiving ypg.Jai’Marques Whitley (QB/RB) — 114.8 passing ypg; Ron’Dayle Floyd Jr. (WR/DB) — 82 receiving ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Both teams have defensive concerns and modest records. Columbia has the more effective documented passing game and home-field advantage.

Prediction: Columbia 28, Washington County 20

21. 1A: No. 11 Jones Senior (0-10) AT No. 6 KIPP Pride (3-7)

CategoryNo. 11 Jones SeniorNo. 6 KIPP Pride
Rush / pass30% / 70%85% / 15%
Best winNo winsNorthwest Halifax, 21–16
Best lossTMSA, 22–8Pamlico County, 34–26
Worst lossColumbia, 52–0. Shut out by a two-win program.Northampton C&T, 30–12. Lost by 18 to a two-win team.
Key playersLogan Murphy (QB/LB) — 70.4 passing ypg; Isaiah Meadows (CB/WR) — 6.4 tackles/game.Josiah Esperance (RB/DE) — 82.8 rushing ypg; Derrian Shearin (QB/LB) — 14.9 passing ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Jones Senior has been shut out in five of its 10 games. KIPP Pride has the stronger ground game, giving the Pride the advantage unless Jones can create takeaways.

Prediction: KIPP Pride 32, Jones Senior 6

22. 2A: No. 20 Lejeune (2-7) AT No. 13 Northwest Halifax C&T (5-5)

CategoryNo. 20 LejeuneNo. 13 Northwest Halifax C&T
Rush / pass89% / 11%88% / 12%
Best winJones Senior, 40–0Washington County, 32–22
Best lossSouth Lenoir, 20–14Hobgood Charter, 14–6
Worst lossSouthside, 25–0. Shut out in its regular-season finale.KIPP Pride, 21–16. Lost to a three-win opponent.
Key playersCameron McKinnis (RB/FS) — 47.6 rushing ypg; Grady Mahaffey (QB/LB) — 14.9 tackles/game.Zamaree Davis (HB/FS) — 85.9 rushing ypg; Markese Harvey (QB/WR) — 37.3 passing ypg.

Common opponents: Bear Grass Charter: Lejeune won 14–6; Northwest Halifax won 46–20.

Breakdown: Both teams rely on the ground game, but Northwest Halifax produces far more rushing yards and has a better result against Bear Grass Charter.

Prediction: Northwest Halifax 37, Lejeune 14

23. 2A: No. 19 Union (3-7) AT No. 14 East Carteret (4-6)

CategoryNo. 19 UnionNo. 14 East Carteret
Rush / pass81% / 19%79% / 21%
Best winWest Bladen, 42–13Jones Senior, 34–0
Best lossEast Columbus, 14–6Arendell Parrott, 21–19
Worst lossHobbton, 44–14. Lost by 30 to a three-win team.Arendell Parrott, 21–19. Let a close game slip away.
Key playersTobias Cromartie (RB/OLB) — 153 rushing ypg; Derik Aycock (QB/CB) — 50.3 passing ypg.Mikah Ellison (RB) — 55.3 rushing ypg; Macon Nelson (QB) — 35.5 passing ypg.

Common opponents: Lejeune: Union won 24–7; East Carteret won 22–7.

Breakdown: Union has the biggest individual rushing threat in Cromartie, but the shared Lejeune comparison is nearly even. East Carteret’s home field and better recent form give it a slight edge.

Prediction: East Carteret 28, Union 21

24. 2A: No. 22 Triangle Math & Science Academy (3-6) AT No. 11 Bertie (3-7)

CategoryNo. 22 Triangle Math & Science AcademyNo. 11 Bertie
Rush / passNot reliably reportedNot reported
Best winJones Senior, 22–8Perquimans County, 36–6
Best lossGRACE Christian, 22–8Camden County, 12–8
Worst lossWayne Christian, 50–6. Overmatched in a blowout.Camden County, 12–8. Failed to finish a close conference game.
Key playersAvram Stuckey (QB/FS) — 94 passing ypg*; Brayden Dunn (WR/RB) — 93 receiving ypg*.2026 individual season leaders were not reliably available.

Common opponents: Hobgood Charter: TMSA lost 28–0; Bertie won 14–0.

Breakdown: Bertie has the stronger shared-opponent result. TMSA’s available offensive and individual statistics are incomplete, so its averages should be treated cautiously.

Prediction: Bertie 28, TMSA 12

25. 3A: No. 21 McMichael (2-8) AT No. 12 South Columbus (6-4)

CategoryNo. 21 McMichaelNo. 12 South Columbus
Rush / pass25% / 75%*67% / 33%
Best winBartlett Yancey, 31–30West Brunswick, 22–21 (OT)
Best lossCarver, 46–27Swansboro, 23–18
Worst lossSouth Stokes, 44–7. Struggled badly against a nonconference opponent.South Brunswick, 20–18. Lost a winnable conference game.
Key playersMichael McCrickard (QB) — 129.8 passing ypg*; Kahleb Hill (WR) — 23 receiving ypg*.Gentry Thompson (RB/LB) — 103.2 rushing ypg; Jaxon Greene (QB/P) — 108.9 passing ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: McMichael has allowed more than 46 points per game. South Columbus’ stronger record, running game and defense make the Stallions overwhelming favorites.

Prediction: South Columbus 35, McMichael 7

26. 3A: No. 23 Heide Trask (2-8) AT No. 10 Farmville Central (6-4)

CategoryNo. 23 Heide TraskNo. 10 Farmville Central
Rush / pass82% / 18%66% / 34%
Best winSouth Lenoir, 32–26Greene Central, 60–55
Best lossEast Columbus, 12–6D.H. Conley, 63–39
Worst lossEast Columbus, 12–6. Only six points against a four-win program.South Central, 64–34. Allowed 64 to a four-win team.
Key playersKamajah Wilson (reported rushing leader) — 48.9 rushing ypg; Gabe Van Vliet (reported passing leader) — 33.1 passing ypg.Carlnell Cotton (HB/OLB) — 129.6 rushing ypg; Connor Kessler (QB) — 135.1 passing ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Farmville Central scores in bunches but has defensive vulnerabilities. Trask has struggled to score late in the season and may not be able to exploit them.

Prediction: Farmville Central 45, Heide Trask 10

27. 4A: No. 19 Southwest Onslow (4-6) AT No. 14 North Pitt (5-5)

CategoryNo. 19 Southwest OnslowNo. 14 North Pitt
Rush / pass77% / 23%65% / 35%
Best winPender, 30–28Eastern Wayne, 28–7
Best lossRichlands, 15–14Southwest Edgecombe, 19–18
Worst lossWhite Oak, 30–15. Lost to a two-win opponent.South Central, 34–6. Generated only six points against a four-win team.
Key playersTrenstin Bolden (RB/LB) — 132.1 rushing ypg; Davion Cephus (ATH/DB) — 64 passing ypg.Xaden Maldonado (RB/LB) — 93.2 rushing ypg; Bryce Phillips (QB) — 122.1 passing ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Southwest Onslow has the stronger ground production, but North Pitt’s passing balance and wins over Eastern Wayne and Washington provide momentum.

Prediction: North Pitt 28, Southwest Onslow 24

28. 4A: No. 22 Central Davidson (3-7) AT No. 11 Nash Central (4-6)

CategoryNo. 22 Central DavidsonNo. 11 Nash Central
Rush / pass89% / 11%79% / 21%
Best winRandleman, 42–41Wake Prep, 14–2
Best lossMontgomery Central, 36–29Southern Nash, 28–27
Worst lossLexington, 41–35. Lost to a two-win conference foe.Southern Nash, 28–27. Came up one point short in a winnable game.
Key playersZack Wyatt (ATH) — 95 rushing ypg; Liam Landon (QB) — 36.6 passing ypg.Elijah Dunn (RB/CB) — 51.3 rushing ypg; Avery Flowers (LB) — 10.8 tackles/game.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Nash Central opened 0–6 but won four straight to close the season. Central Davidson can run the ball, yet Nash Central’s recent defensive improvement is decisive.

Prediction: Nash Central 27, Central Davidson 24

29. 4A: No. 23 Lexington (2-8) AT No. 10 Roanoke Rapids (5-5)

CategoryNo. 23 LexingtonNo. 10 Roanoke Rapids
Rush / pass56% / 44%65% / 35%
Best winCentral Davidson, 41–35Pasquotank County, 14–12
Best lossWest Davidson, 19–14Louisburg, 15–12
Worst lossWest Davidson, 19–14. Couldn’t finish a close early-season game.Nash Central, 19–3. Held to a field goal by a four-win team.
Key playersCorey Sperling (QB/MLB) — 108.7 passing ypg; Jeremiah Quarles (RB/OLB) — 87.4 rushing ypg.Malik Yellorday (RB) — 77 rushing ypg; Holden Ford (QB/DB) — 75.3 passing ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Roanoke Rapids has won two straight and owns the better record. Lexington can run the ball, but its defense has been inconsistent throughout the season.

Prediction: Roanoke Rapids 30, Lexington 14

Friday: 5A–8A and NCISAA

30. 5A: No. 17 Currituck County (4-6) AT No. 16 West Carteret (4-6)

CategoryNo. 17 Currituck CountyNo. 16 West Carteret
Rush / pass57% / 43%67% / 33%
Best winCamden County, 27–22Northwood, 16–13
Best lossMartin County, 22–16Croatan, 20–0
Worst lossPasquotank County, 20–10. Lost a winnable conference matchup.Swansboro, 55–0. Shut out and allowed 55 points.
Key playersKayden Smith (RB/MLB) — 110.5 rushing ypg; Shane Raferty (QB) — 90.4 passing ypg.Ian Hawryschuk (RB/LB) — 81.1 rushing ypg; Fin Beyus (QB) — 60.9 passing ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Both teams average fewer than 19 points per game. Currituck has a dangerous runner, but West Carteret’s challenging schedule and win over Northwood tilt the matchup toward the Patriots.

Prediction: West Carteret 24, Currituck County 20

31. 5A: No. 21 South Brunswick (5-5) AT No. 12 South Granville (6-4)

CategoryNo. 21 South BrunswickNo. 12 South Granville
Rush / pass66% / 34%43% / 57%
Best winSouth Columbus, 20–18Vance County, 50–48 (OT)
Best lossPurnell Swett, 32–27Orange, 15–14
Worst lossFairmont, 46–13. Allowed 46 in a decisive conference loss.Seaforth, 20–10. Scored only 10 in a winnable game.
Key playersAmerius Revels (RB) — 149.7 rushing ypg; Kaelum Grainger (QB) — 75.1 passing ypg.Elijah Litz (QB) — 159 passing ypg; Traevon Hayes (WR/DB) — 69.4 receiving ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: South Brunswick is a rush-first team led by Revels, while South Granville is pass-oriented. South Granville’s home advantage and balance of big-play options make it a narrow pick.

Prediction: South Granville 27, South Brunswick 24

32. 5A: No. 20 Southern Wayne (4-6) AT No. 13 Western Alamance (5-5)

CategoryNo. 20 Southern WayneNo. 13 Western Alamance
Rush / pass78% / 22%49% / 51%
Best winC.B. Aycock, 34–14Northwest Guilford, 33–32
Best lossSouthern Nash, 21–14Williams, 13–6
Worst lossRocky Mount, 42–0. Shut out by a conference opponent.D.H. Conley, 42–21. Surrendered six touchdowns.
Key playersJymerion Lee (RB/DB) — 73.8 rushing ypg; Mark Correll (QB/FS) — 55.8 passing ypg.Christian Payton (RB) — 100.1 rushing ypg; Grayson Smith (QB) — 152.6 passing ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Southern Wayne snapped a six-game slide against Aycock, but Western Alamance has the more balanced offense and far stronger passing production.

Prediction: Western Alamance 31, Southern Wayne 14

33. 5A: No. 22 Person (2-8) AT No. 11 St. Pauls (7-3)

CategoryNo. 22 PersonNo. 11 St. Pauls
Rush / pass36% / 64%68% / 32%
Best winCummings, 32–0South View, 34–24
Best lossRiverside, 27–26E.E. Smith, 27–26
Worst lossFranklinton, 34–14. Lost by 20 in an early-season setback.Westover, 16–14. Lost a winnable game after leading at halftime.
Key playersWillie Lunsford (QB) — 177.6 passing ypg; Tae Winstead (WR/CB) — 81.5 receiving ypg.Jayden Graham (RB) — 127.9 rushing ypg; Andrew Lowry (QB) — 93.4 passing ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Person can throw the ball effectively, but St. Pauls’ stronger defense and powerful running game should control the pace.

Prediction: St. Pauls 35, Person 17

34. 5A: No. 23 Richlands (2-8) AT No. 10 Orange (6-4)

CategoryNo. 23 RichlandsNo. 10 Orange
Rush / pass83% / 17%91% / 9%
Best winDixon, 34–28South Granville, 15–14
Best lossWest Carteret, 14–13Hillside, 28–22
Worst lossWhite Oak, 16–6. Scored six points against a two-win team.Eastern Guilford, 34–22. A competitive loss after allowing 34.
Key playersBaylee Rathe (RB/DB) — 39.3 rushing ypg; Camden Good (RB/LB) — 10.3 tackles/game.Markus Thomas (RB) — 1,823 rushing yards, 17 rushing TDs; Kayden Bradsher (RB/DB) — 624 rushing yards, seven TDs.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Orange runs nearly every down and has a major production advantage behind Thomas. Richlands has struggled to score against strong defenses.

Prediction: Orange 42, Richlands 7

35. 6A: No. 17 Felton Grove (4-6) AT No. 16 South Johnston (4-6)

CategoryNo. 17 Felton GroveNo. 16 South Johnston
Rush / pass56% / 44%65% / 35%
Best winRandleman, 28–25Lee County, 55–33
Best lossGreen Hope, 31–20Harnett Central, 18–13
Worst lossCary, 37–24. Allowed 37 in a winnable game.West Johnston, 34–8. Trailed 27–0 by halftime in the finale.
Key playersChase Watts (QB) — 131.6 passing and 95.2 rushing ypg; Samuel Lewis (WR) — 74.1 receiving ypg.Caden Stack (RB) — 84.9 rushing ypg; Cam Jones (QB/DB) — 71.4 passing ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Watts is a dual-threat problem for South Johnston, but the Trojans’ strong win over Lee County and home field create a small advantage.

Prediction: South Johnston 28, Felton Grove 24

36. 6A: No. 20 White Oak (2-7) AT No. 13 Swansboro (7-3)

CategoryNo. 20 White OakNo. 13 Swansboro
Rush / pass85% / 15%65% / 35%
Best winSouthwest Onslow, 30–15South Columbus, 23–18
Best lossSwansboro, 20–12Northside-Jacksonville, 29–0
Worst lossKinston, 45–6. Managed just one touchdown.Havelock, 53–19. Allowed its season-high point total.
Key playersTony Hendricks (rushing leader) — 98.1 rushing ypg; Jasheem Reeves (passing leader) — 27.8 passing ypg.Carmello Beasley (WR/ATH) — 51 rushing and 31.8 receiving ypg; Austin Zoeckler (QB) — 64.6 passing ypg.

Common opponents: Head-to-head: Swansboro won 20–12 on Sept. 4. Richlands: White Oak won 16–6, Swansboro won 21–0.

Breakdown: White Oak kept the first meeting close, but it enters on a long losing streak. Swansboro has the stronger defense, more balanced offense and home field.

Prediction: Swansboro 35, White Oak 10

37. 7A: No. 17 Topsail (4-6) AT No. 16 Fuquay-Varina (4-6)

CategoryNo. 17 TopsailNo. 16 Fuquay-Varina
Rush / pass51% / 49%73% / 27%
Best winAshley, 27–12Willow Spring, 56–37
Best lossNorth Brunswick, 14–10Southeast Raleigh, 33–31
Worst lossLaney, 34–6. Its offense was held to six.Middle Creek, 42–18. Allowed 42 in its opening game.
Key playersKyle Albert (RB/DB) — 107 rushing ypg; Tyler Vickers (QB) — 139.2 passing ypg.Matthew Ziglar (RB/FB) — 112.4 rushing ypg; Clayton Baker (QB) — 88.2 passing ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: Topsail has won two straight, but Fuquay-Varina’s run game and narrow loss to Southeast Raleigh suggest a tight contest.

Prediction: Fuquay-Varina 28, Topsail 24

38. 7A: No. 21 Pine Forest (3-7) AT No. 12 Ashley (6-4)

CategoryNo. 21 Pine ForestNo. 12 Ashley
Rush / pass18% / 82%*48% / 52%
Best winTerry Sanford, 40–21Laney, 20–17
Best lossOverhills, 27–14Hoggard, 30–13
Worst lossHoke County, 20–9. Managed only nine points in a winnable game.Topsail, 27–12. Lost by 15 to a four-win team.
Key playersRoman Mason (QB) — 145.1 passing ypg; Calvin Townsend (WR) — 67.3 receiving ypg.Raleigh Sutton (QB) — 107.9 passing ypg; Josiah Isom (ATH) — 44.3 receiving ypg.

Common opponents: E.E. Smith: Pine Forest won 9–8; Ashley won 17–12.

Breakdown: Ashley has the more balanced offense and stronger recent results, including a win over Laney. Pine Forest’s reported rushing totals are incomplete, so its pass-heavy percentage may be inflated.

Prediction: Ashley 34, Pine Forest 14

39. 7A: No. 18 North Brunswick (5-5) AT No. 15 Heritage (5-5)

CategoryNo. 18 North BrunswickNo. 15 Heritage
Rush / pass54% / 46%51% / 49%
Best winWest Carteret, 27–7Franklinton, 35–32
Best lossLaney, 14–13Williams, 28–25
Worst lossNew Hanover, 21–14. Lost to a two-win opponent.Holly Springs, 29–25. Let a close home game slip away.
Key playersEli Talley (QB/WR) — 105.1 passing ypg; Xavier Lendon (RB/OLB) — 39.9 rushing ypg.Xavier Williams (QB) — 82 passing and 54.8 rushing ypg; Jaylen Stokes (WR) — 44.1 receiving ypg.

Common opponents: No common opponents identified.

Breakdown: North Brunswick has dropped three straight. Heritage won four in a row before facing Wake Forest, and its recent form gives the Huskies the edge.

Prediction: Heritage 27, North Brunswick 21

40. 8A: No. 9 Laney (5-5) AT No. 8 Panther Creek (6-4)

CategoryNo. 9 LaneyNo. 8 Panther Creek
Rush / pass40% / 60%36% / 64%
Best winSouth Central, 45–42Green Hope, 15–14 (OT)
Best lossAshley, 20–17Hillside, 22–12
Worst lossGarner, 30–12. Scored 12 in its season opener.Jordan, 32–21. Lost a competitive conference game.
Key playersJoseph Stough (QB) — 144.6 passing ypg; Niko Warren (WR) — 57.9 receiving ypg.Ethan Carpenter (QB) — 154.4 passing ypg; Moktar Lemine (WR/DE) — 67 receiving ypg.

Common opponents: Hoggard: Laney lost 36–0; Panther Creek lost 40–7.

Breakdown: Both teams lean on the pass, and their Hoggard results were similar. Laney’s win over South Central and tough coastal schedule justify the road-upset pick despite Panther Creek’s strong home results.

Prediction: Laney 27, Panther Creek 24

41. NCISAA 8-man: No. 5 St. David’s (5-4) AT No. 4 Lawrence Academy (6-3)

CategoryNo. 5 St. David’sNo. 4 Lawrence Academy
Rush / pass49% / 51%66% / 34%
Best winArendell Parrott, 67–22Arendell Parrott, 60–43
Best lossFaith Christian, 46–22Pungo Christian, 38–32
Worst lossCary Christian, 36–8. Struggled to generate offense.Faith Christian, 55–14. Overmatched in its most lopsided defeat.
Key playersGrant Simpson (RB/LB) — 123.1 rushing ypg, 10.7 tackles/game; Alejandro Dona (QB) — 155.3 passing ypg.Ayden Foster (RB/OLB) — 147.6 rushing ypg; Simon Lundy (QB) — 137.4 passing ypg.

Common opponents: Head-to-head: Lawrence won 58–33 on Aug. 14. Wake Christian: St. David’s won 54–34 and 44–32; Lawrence won 56–52. Arendell Parrott: St. David’s won 67–22, Lawrence won 60–43. Both lost to John Paul II and Faith Christian.

Breakdown: St. David’s has improved since the first meeting, but Lawrence’s run game and prior 58–33 win make the hosts slight favorites in a potential shootout.

Prediction: Lawrence Academy 38, St. David’s 34

All 41 scores are Trey Scott’s projections for the 2026 first round. Matchup dates and kickoff details may be adjusted because of weather. Statistics and results reflect publicly reported pregame information.

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