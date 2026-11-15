Help Wanted: Aerospace Manufacturing Instructor

Salary: Depends on Qualifications

Aerospace Manufacturing Instructor

The Aerospace Manufacturing Instructor is responsible for instruction activities related to the manufacturing of composite materials for the aviation industry. The instructor is responsible for providing one-on-one and whole group instruction so that students are able to successfully complete the course in an engaging environment.

• Experience working or instructing in aviation or composites industries

• Teach assigned courses utilizing the required course outlines, associated class projects, and related instructional materials in aerospace manufacturing subjects including the following: Sheet Metal Fabrication, Composite Fabrication Methods, Composite Trim and Drill Procedures, Assembly Processes and Operations, Safety, Blueprint Reading, Math, and Measuring

• Perform administrative class duties including maintaining records of student progress and attendance, evaluating levels of achievement, and assigning grades related to general instruction and related projects

• Maintain and set-up the high-bay labs, classrooms, equipment, tooling and instructional materials required for all scheduled instructional activities

• Assist with the ordering, maintenance, and inventory of tools, tooling, instructional supplies, and materials

• Participate in regular professional development activities as required in order to improve teaching competencies and to stay current in the field of expertise

• Evening, weekend, and other duties may be assigned as necessary

• Report to the Director of Industry Training

• Possess knowledge of composites fabrication, assembly and/or repair

Faculty members are expected to demonstrate and maintain competence in each of the following areas throughout their employment at the College:

Mastery of Subject Matter

• Demonstrate a thorough and accurate knowledge of their field or discipline

• Display an ability to interpret and evaluate the theories of their field or discipline

• Connect their subject matter with related fields

• Stay current in their subject matter through professional development; involvement in professional organizations; and attending professional meetings, conferences, or workshops

• Learn and use technology to enhance teaching and the educational experience when appropriate

Teaching Performance

• Teach a course load appropriate to their field or discipline

• Plan and organize instruction in ways that maximize student learning

• Employ appropriate teaching and learning strategies to communicate subject matter to students

• Modify, where appropriate, instructional methods and strategies to meet diverse students' needs

• Employ available instructional technology, i.e. the Internet, telecourse, interactive technology, when appropriate

• Encourage the development of communication skills and higher-order thinking skills through appropriate assignments

• Contribute to the selection and development of instructional materials in accordance with course objectives

Evaluation of Student Learning

• Establish and follow meaningful learning objectives

• Develop and explain methods that fairly measure student progress toward course objectives

• Evaluate student performance fairly and consistently and return student work promptly to promote maximum learning

• Maintain accurate records of student progress and submit final grade rosters to division administrator each semester according to established deadlines

• Demonstrate sensitivity to student needs and circumstances

Qualifications

• Associate degree from an institution accredited by a federally recognized institutional accreditor or equivalent combination of experience and education is preferred

• Qualifications in the following area are preferred:

o ASY 601 Airbus Structural Drilling Certification

o SEA600 AB sealers Certification (C)

o ASY 603 Preservation of composite cut edges

o ASY605 Application of adhesive bonded brackets

o QPI048 Mechanic's Verification

o SKL629 Precision Measuring Equipment

o COM601 Composite Manufacturing

o ELE600 Aircraft Electrical Bonding

o ELE603 Electrical Bond – Meters

o ELE602 Electrical Bond – Inspection

• Previous military experience a plus

• Position requires a minimum of 3 years’ experience and formal training in aerostructure manufacturing and/or repair techniques including the fabrication and assembly of composite and metallic-based aerostructure components

Working Conditions

• Typical classroom environment

Notice of Nondiscrimination

Lenoir Community College is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The College complies with existing federal, state, and local laws and regulations regarding nondiscrimination. The College prohibits discrimination against and/or exclusion from participation in any benefits or activities by any person, either on the staff and faculty or in the student body, on the grounds of race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, age, political affiliation, or disability.