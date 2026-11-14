Cooking with Tammy Kelly: Holiday Market and Mingle

In case you were unable to join the Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce, the Community Council for the Arts, Lenoir County Cooperative Extension and Master Gardeners, and SMart Kinston at our Market & Mingle Business After Hours last week, I am going to give you some of the details!

The event served as the official opening of the Holiday Arts Market. The market features the wares of many local artists, and the gifts available range from handmade ornaments, jewelry and even custom clothing to art pieces, pottery, napkins, placemats and so much more!

The Holiday Market is open until Dec. 24. Show the special people in your life that you truly care with a thoughtfully handmade gift. Complimentary gift wrapping is included!

Below you will find recipes for many of the delicious and creative foods that were served. You can also find information about the Pop-Tart gingerbread houses and nativity scenes, Christmas tree ornaments, hand-crocheted holiday figures and more in the Market & Mingle presentation.

If you see something you like and do not see the instructions, or if you would like a workshop for your group, give us a call at N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Lenoir County Center at 252-527-2191.

Thanksgiving Sausage Balls

Ingredients:

1 pound sausage, hot or mild, your preference

1 stalk celery, finely chopped

½ medium onion, finely diced

¼ cup dried cranberries, finely chopped

½ cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 box Stove Top stuffing mix

1 cup chicken broth

2 eggs

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or use a Silpat baking mat. Set aside.

In a medium frying pan, brown the sausage. Add the celery and onion and cook, stirring often, until the vegetables have softened, about 4–5 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

In a large bowl, combine the cranberries, cheese and Stove Top stuffing. Stir in the cooked sausage and vegetable mixture. Add the chicken broth and eggs. Stir well to combine. You may want to use your hands to make sure everything is combined well.

Using a cookie scoop, or pinching off a portion a little smaller than a golf ball, roll the mixture into balls and place on the prepared baking sheet.

Cook for about 20–30 minutes or until the sausage balls turn brown.

Pumpkin Dip

Ingredients:

1 can pumpkin puree

1 block cream cheese, softened

½ cup brown sugar

¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

Cream together the pumpkin puree and cream cheese until well blended. Add the sugar and spices and blend well.

Serve with apple slices or gingersnaps. You may serve the dip in a bowl or a carved-out pumpkin.

Beer Cheese Pine Cone

Ingredients:

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

⅓ cup beer

2 tablespoons finely snipped parsley

1 teaspoon paprika

16 ounces smoked Gouda cheese, shredded

Slivered almonds, for decorating

Directions:

In a large bowl, beat together the softened cream cheese, beer, parsley and paprika until well blended. Stir in the shredded Gouda cheese. Cover and chill the mixture for at least 1 hour.

Once firm, divide the mixture into halves or fourths and mold into pine cone shapes, making two large pine cones or four small ones.

Decorate the chilled cheese shapes with slivered almonds, layering them to resemble pine cones. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve.

Pineapple Cream Cheese Igloo

Ingredients:

2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened

¼ cup bell pepper, finely diced

¼ cup onion, finely diced

1 teaspoon salt or seasoning salt

1 can crushed pineapple, drained

2 cups pecans, chopped

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except the pecans, saving those for rolling.

Pack the mixture into a bowl or mold and chill until firm.

Remove from the mold and roll in pecans to coat the exterior. Serve with crackers.

For the igloo version, we did not use the chopped pecans.