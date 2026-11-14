Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Calendar of Events





Don't forget to see the flyers below the calendar for more details on each event









November 13-15, 20-22

Annie

Lenoir Community College Foundation

Lenoir Community College - Briley Auditorium

Purchase tickets at www.lenoircc.edu/lccfpa





November 14

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Downtown Kinston Revitalization

Lenoir County Courthouse

﻿6:00pm





November 14

Local Author Fest

Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library

1:00pm - 3:00pm





November 15

Tinsel Town Vendor Show

South Lenoir High School

11:00am - 3:00pm





November 15

Chili Competition

Mother Earth Brewing

Starting at 1:00pm





November 19

Booked for Brunch

Women's Entrepreneur Networking Event

Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library

10:00am





November 19

Before the Memory Fades

Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library

6:30pm





November 20

Lighting up the Christmas Tree

Lenoir County Courthouse Steps

6:00pm





November 20

Sidewalk Prophets - Great Big Family Christmas 2026

Kinston Community Center

2602 W Vernon Ave, Kinston, NC





November 21

A Call to Arms

See a Revolutionary War Living History and Encampment

Richard Caswell Memorial

10:00am - 3:00pm





November 21

Autumn Adventures in the Children's Garden

Master Gardeners of Lenoir County

2612 W Vernon Ave, Kinston NC

10:00am - 2:00pm





December 5

Kinston Christmas Parade

Downtown Kinston

11:00am





December 5

Cookie Walk

Saint Mary's Episcopal Church

(Proceeds go to Mary's Kitchen)

800 Roundtree St, Kinston, NC

11:00am - 1:00pm





December 6

Harmony Hall Open House

Harmony Hall

109 East King St, Kinston, NC

2:00pm - 4:00pm





December 10

Deck the Halls with the Lancer Big Band

Lenoir Community College Foundation

Lenoir Community College - Briley Auditorium

Purchase tickets at www.lenoircc.edu/lccfpa





December 12

The Down East Holiday Classic

Presented by The Bird Dawgs

400 E Grainger Ave, Kinston, NC

9:00am - 3:00pm





December 12

Drive In Movie - The Santa Clause

Young Professionals/Rotaract

Lenoir County Fairgrounds Extra Lot

7:00pm





December 19

National Wreaths Across America Day

Westview Cemetery





December 19 and 22

Santa Pop-Up

Neuseway Nature Park

11:00am - 2:00pm





January 10

Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival

St Mary's Episcopal Church

800 Roundtree St, Kinston, NC

3:00pm and 5:00pm





January 26

Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce Banquet

6:00pm





January 31

Soup and a Bowl

Community Council for the Arts

400 North Queen St, Kinston, NC

11:00am - 2:00pm





February 27

Heart Strides - 8K, 5K and Fun Run

UNC Health Lenoir

Registration - 7:00am





March 5

Beyond the Badge - A Night of Honor

Friends of the Kinston Police Department

Kinston Country Club













** Chamber sponsored events in red **

**See Flyers Below in Upcoming Events For More Details On Each Event**





If you have any flyers you'd like us to post in our Newsletter, please email them to cgrady@lenoircountyncchamber.com!





We want to help promote your event! Be proactive!

EMAIL US

President's Club Sponsors of the Chamber

"Thank you" President's Club Members





COMMUNITY EVENTS FLYERS

LCC EVENTS/INFORMATION

LCC Job Opportunities

Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce | 301 N. Queen Street | Kinston, NC 28502 US