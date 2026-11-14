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Chamber of Commerce: The Good Stuff
By Press Release,13 days ago
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Calendar of Events
Don't forget to see the flyers below the calendar for more details on each event
November 13-15, 20-22
Annie
Lenoir Community College Foundation
Lenoir Community College - Briley Auditorium
Purchase tickets at www.lenoircc.edu/lccfpa
November 14
Tree Lighting Ceremony
Downtown Kinston Revitalization
Lenoir County Courthouse
6:00pm
November 14
Local Author Fest
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
1:00pm - 3:00pm
November 15
Tinsel Town Vendor Show
South Lenoir High School
11:00am - 3:00pm
November 15
Chili Competition
Mother Earth Brewing
Starting at 1:00pm
November 19
Booked for Brunch
Women's Entrepreneur Networking Event
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
10:00am
November 19
Before the Memory Fades
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
6:30pm
November 20
Lighting up the Christmas Tree
Lenoir County Courthouse Steps
6:00pm
November 20
Sidewalk Prophets - Great Big Family Christmas 2026
Kinston Community Center
2602 W Vernon Ave, Kinston, NC
November 21
A Call to Arms
See a Revolutionary War Living History and Encampment
Richard Caswell Memorial
10:00am - 3:00pm
November 21
Autumn Adventures in the Children's Garden
Master Gardeners of Lenoir County
2612 W Vernon Ave, Kinston NC
10:00am - 2:00pm
December 5
Kinston Christmas Parade
Downtown Kinston
11:00am
December 5
Cookie Walk
Saint Mary's Episcopal Church
(Proceeds go to Mary's Kitchen)
800 Roundtree St, Kinston, NC
11:00am - 1:00pm
December 6
Harmony Hall Open House
Harmony Hall
109 East King St, Kinston, NC
2:00pm - 4:00pm
December 10
Deck the Halls with the Lancer Big Band
Lenoir Community College Foundation
Lenoir Community College - Briley Auditorium
Purchase tickets at www.lenoircc.edu/lccfpa
December 12
The Down East Holiday Classic
Presented by The Bird Dawgs
400 E Grainger Ave, Kinston, NC
9:00am - 3:00pm
December 12
Drive In Movie - The Santa Clause
Young Professionals/Rotaract
Lenoir County Fairgrounds Extra Lot
7:00pm
December 19
National Wreaths Across America Day
Westview Cemetery
December 19 and 22
Santa Pop-Up
Neuseway Nature Park
11:00am - 2:00pm
January 10
Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival
St Mary's Episcopal Church
800 Roundtree St, Kinston, NC
3:00pm and 5:00pm
January 26
Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce Banquet
6:00pm
January 31
Soup and a Bowl
Community Council for the Arts
400 North Queen St, Kinston, NC
11:00am - 2:00pm
February 27
Heart Strides - 8K, 5K and Fun Run
UNC Health Lenoir
Registration - 7:00am
March 5
Beyond the Badge - A Night of Honor
Friends of the Kinston Police Department
Kinston Country Club
** Chamber sponsored events in red **
**See Flyers Below in Upcoming Events For More Details On Each Event**
If you have any flyers you'd like us to post in our Newsletter, please email them to cgrady@lenoircountyncchamber.com!
We want to help promote your event! Be proactive!
President's Club Sponsors of the Chamber
"Thank you" President's Club Members
COMMUNITY EVENTS FLYERS
LCC EVENTS/INFORMATION
LCC Job Opportunities
Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce | 301 N. Queen Street | Kinston, NC 28502 US