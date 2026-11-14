Super Saturday is Nov. 21! Plus Nov. 14 vendors, holiday recipes and handmade gifts. View in browser Saturday, November 14, 2026 Super Saturday Is Coming! Mark your calendar for November 21, and shop your local market this Saturday. Lenoir County Farmers Market

100 N. Heritage Street, Kinston, NC

Market hours: Tuesday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Super Saturday • November 21 Make plans for the Lenoir County Farmers Market’s Annual Super Saturday! Enjoy live music from 10 a.m. to noon with Strummin’ and Singin’ by Bobby and Ray. Follow the Market on Facebook Saturday’s Vendors TJ Design Stop by TJ Design at the market this Saturday. B&B Eggs Country-fresh eggs, Liquid Gold Banana Nut Bread, egg trays, local raw honey and crafts will be available this Saturday. Rodney “Pork Skin Man” Rodney “Pork Skin Man” will be at the market with pork skins to enjoy while you shop or take home. Robin’s Nest Robin’s Nest will bring original art and handmade treasures this Saturday. Look for colorful, creative pieces made with care. Because of the cold weather, the booth will feature art and handmade creations only, with no plants or planters this week. Holy Granola Holy Granola and A Little Taste of Heaven coffee cakes will be at the market. Both make thoughtful hostess gifts and easy breakfast treats when company comes. Place your coffee cake orders early. Holiday Market and Mingle By Tammy Kelly Last week’s Market & Mingle Business After Hours brought together the Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce, the Community Council for the Arts, Lenoir County Cooperative Extension and Master Gardeners, and SMart Kinston for the opening of the Holiday Arts Market. The Holiday Arts Market is open through December 24, with handmade ornaments, jewelry, custom clothing, art, pottery, napkins, placemats and more. Complimentary gift wrapping is included. Try these recipes from the event, then explore the holiday craft ideas in the collection. Thanksgiving Sausage Balls 1 pound sausage, hot or mild

1 stalk celery, finely chopped

½ medium onion, finely diced

¼ cup dried cranberries, finely chopped

½ cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 box Stove Top Stuffing mix

1 cup chicken broth

2 eggs Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a Silpat baking mat and set aside. In a medium frying pan, brown the sausage. Add the celery and onion and cook, stirring often, until the vegetables have softened, about 4–5 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. In a large bowl, combine cranberries, cheese and stuffing mix. Stir in the cooked sausage and vegetable mixture. Add the chicken broth and eggs, then stir well to combine. Using a cookie scoop, or pinching off a portion slightly smaller than a golf ball, roll into balls and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for about 20–30 minutes, until brown. Pumpkin Dip 1 can pumpkin puree

1 block cream cheese, softened

½ cup brown sugar

¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

¼ teaspoon cinnamon Cream together the pumpkin puree and cream cheese until well blended. Add the sugar and spices and blend well. Serve with apple slices or ginger snaps, in a bowl or a carved-out pumpkin. Beer Cheese Pine Cone Two 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened

⅓ cup beer

2 tablespoons finely snipped parsley

1 teaspoon paprika

16 ounces smoked Gouda cheese, shredded

Slivered almonds, for decorating In a large bowl, beat together the softened cream cheese, beer, parsley and paprika until well blended. Stir in the shredded Gouda. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour. Once firm, divide the mixture into halves or fourths and mold into two large or four small pine cone shapes. Layer slivered almonds over the chilled shapes to resemble pine cones. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve. Pineapple Cream Cheese Igloo Two 8-ounce blocks cream cheese, softened

¼ cup bell pepper, finely diced

¼ cup onion, finely diced

1 teaspoon salt or seasoning salt

1 can crushed pineapple, drained

2 cups chopped pecans, optional for coating Combine all ingredients except the pecans. Pack the mixture into a bowl or mold and chill until firm. Remove from the mold and serve with crackers. For a pecan-coated cheese ball, roll in the chopped pecans. The pecans were omitted for the igloo served at the event. Make Something for the Holidays The collection includes Pop-Tart holiday houses and nativity scenes, penguin appetizers, crocheted snowmen, reindeer and gingerbread figures, dried-orange decorations, paint-swirled ornaments and Mod Podge ornaments. View the recipe and craft collection For instructions or to ask about a workshop for your group, contact NC Cooperative Extension – Lenoir County Center at 252-527-2191. Mark Your Calendar Toys for Tots Campaign October 1 through December Support the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign with new, unwrapped toys only. Before the Memory Fades Thursday, November 19, 2026 • 6:30 p.m.

50-minute creative writing workshop Turn a remembered moment into a story with author Kristy Kelly. Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library

510 N. Queen St., Kinston, NC 28501 Interested in being a vendor? Contact the Lenoir County Farmers Market today. unsubscribe from this list | update subscription preferences | view email in browser