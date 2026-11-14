Lenoir County land transfers

The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:

10/30, Estate of Alexander Friedel to R & S Real Estate Investments, LLC, Trent township, lot nine, Farmwood

10/30, Melissa Shackelford to Crbraun Investments, LLC, Kinston township, 101 W Highland Avenue

10/30, CFE Development Group, LLC to Robert Grant, lot six, block A

10/30, William Joyner to Hannah Joyner, South West township, two tracts

10/30, Yolanda McDaniel to First Carolina People's Credit Union, Moseley Hall township

11/02, Michael Harper to John Howard, Lenoir & Jones County

11/02, Robert Wright to Carrie Dudley, two tracts

11/02, Lycrecia Sutton to The Lycrecia Sutton Revocable Trust, Falling Creek township, State Road 1556, Alton Phillips Road, tract C

11/02, Tobias Hatch to Omar Batista, lot nine, block I, Greenmead, section two, 2317 Briarfield Road

11/02, Arnold Connor to Carol Connor, Falling Creek township, 2132 Oakview Street

11/03, Margaret Davis to Jacobsen Properties, LLC, lot two, Stadium Drive & George Avenue

11/03, Courtney West to Haroon Rashid, Neuse township, NC Hwy 258, H C Suddreth subdivision, lots one & two

11/03, Timothy Miller to Jordan Register, Sandhill township, NC Hwy 55 & State Road 1803, 2.93 acres

11/04, Ron Rogers to Jo Bishop, Falling Creek township, lot B

11/04, Leslie Craft to Robert Ashton, Falling Creek township, lot 38, section A, Branchwood

11/04, Ray Dawson to April Allison, 0.541 acre, Moseley Hall township

11/04, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to First Nest, LLC, lot six, 3104 Poole Road

11/04, Virginia Padgett to Clarence Williams, lot nine, block L, Hickory Hills, section two

11/04, Richard Fauson to Debra Fauson, Trent township, tract 3A, 2.89 acres

11/04, Randell Smith to Lori Smith, Contentena Neck township, State Road 1710, lot three

11/05, T.R.R.L., LLC to Ashley Fordham, Contentnea Neck township, two tracts

11/05, Kenneth Deal to Gustavo Reyes, Kinston township, Trianon Avenue

11/05, Joseph Rasberry to John Williamson, lot 29, Westminister Townhomes, building nine

11/05, Richard Gillette to Verdina Simms, 410 W King Street, two tracts

11/05, Travis Jenkins Jr. to Magdalene Lane, Institute township, lot one