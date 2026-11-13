Greene County Sheriff’s Office Mourns Loss of Sgt. Devin James

From Greene County Sheriff’s Facebook page:



With much sorrow we announce the loss of Greene County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Devin James, EOW 11/12/2026. Sgt. James began with the Greene County Sheriff's Office in November of 2021 and faithfully served the Citizens of Greene County ever since. Sgt. James was always available and ready to serve at a moments notice often coming our for events and critical incidents on his own. He was proud of his Sheriff's Office and his Sheriff's Office was proud of him. His presence and humor to everyday situations will be missed greatly, but never forgotten.



I John 3:18 "Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth."



