Kaya president says hemp restrictions already disrupting orders

Federal hemp restrictions scheduled to take effect Dec. 11 are already disrupting orders for Kaya’s THC-infused beverages, according to E. Trent Mooring, president of Mother Earth Brewing, Kaya Beverage and Sercy Organic.

Mooring said all Kaya products would be affected by the restrictions as written, including its lowest-dose beverage containing 3 milligrams of delta-9 THC.

“More than half of our wholesalers have stopped ordering additional inventory, and our products are sitting out of stock on grocery store shelves across North Carolina despite strong consumer interest and our efforts to maintain distribution,” Mooring said in written responses.

The federal law excludes finished hemp-derived cannabinoid products containing more than 0.4 milligrams per container of combined total THC and certain other cannabinoids with similar effects from the definition of hemp. The limit applies per container, not per serving. Congress enacted the changes in November 2025, then delayed most of them until Dec. 11, 2026.

Mooring said Kaya has no immediate plans to reformulate its beverages to meet the limit.

“That level is simply too low to deliver the experience our customers are looking for,” he said.

He said the company supports age restrictions, independent laboratory testing, clear labeling, manufacturing standards and regulatory oversight rather than restrictions that would remove its products from the federally legal hemp market.

The uncertainty also reaches Kinston’s hemp retailers. Bloomlite co-owner Shelby Brown expressed concern in a public Facebook post about the industry’s future.

“Sad times for NC. A multi-billion dollar industry destroyed overnight,” Brown wrote.

Her message to customers also emphasized that the business was not announcing a closure.

“To our Bloomlite customers, what a ride it has been. We aren’t planning on going anywhere, but the inevitable industry changes are here. We just hope we can survive,” Brown wrote.

For Kaya, Mooring said the consequences reach beyond the company to its employees, suppliers and retail partners.

“Our operations support jobs in Kinston, local suppliers, distributors and retailers throughout North Carolina,” he said. “When wholesalers stop ordering and grocery shelves go empty, the economic impact reaches every part of that network.”

Mooring said he expects Congress to consider another extension during December budget negotiations, but cautioned that his expectation is not a guarantee.

“That is my outlook, not a guarantee, but I believe there is a reasonable path forward,” he said.

The restrictions do not eliminate every use of hemp. The law preserves qualifying industrial uses, including fiber and seed products. Its consequences for retailers depend on the ingredients and cannabinoid amounts in individual products.

Mooring also distinguished Kaya’s situation from Mother Earth’s beer business.

“Mother Earth Brewing is an established business that will continue operating regardless of what happens with federal hemp legislation,” he said.

He said Sercy Organic is expanding into multiple states and that the businesses’ diversity would protect their overall operations even if Kaya were lost.

“Our businesses are strong and diversified, and while losing Kaya would certainly be disappointing, it would not threaten our overall operations,” Mooring said.