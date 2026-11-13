Joanne McCobb, an artist based in Kinston, NC, invites the community to experience In The Air Between, a multimedia installation exploring the interconnected ideas of culture, existence, experience and her deeply held pacifist beliefs.

Opening with a reception on Friday, November 13, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at the smART Space, a shared artist studio space located at 312 Mitchell Street, the exhibition brings together drawing, painting, sculpture, video projection, and sound in an immersive environment.

Created within a temporary room McCobb constructed specifically for the installation, In The Air Between invites visitors to consider the complex relationships between ourselves and the natural and unnatural world, including the forces—both visible and invisible—that shape our existence. Drawing on previous artistic explorations of Chaos Theory, Existentialism and Location, the work also reflects her longstanding commitment to pacifism and offers an opportunity to reflect on humanity’s relationship with conflict, connection, and the world we inhabit.

The exhibition is designed as an immersive experience, bringing together multiple artistic mediums to create a space for contemplation, questions, and conversation.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception on Friday, November 13, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

For those unable to attend the opening, the exhibition will also be open on Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Following Saturday, visits will be available by appointment.

In The Air Between is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, as well as the smART Kinston Foundation.

About Joanne McCobb

Joanne McCobb’s primary practice is multimedia conceptual installation, with a focus on social, environmental, and cultural ideas. Drawing inspiration from personal experiences and a life lived across multiple countries and cultures, she creates work that examines the stories, questions, and experiences that connect us. Through immersive installations and interdisciplinary approaches, the goal is to spark dialogue and encourage audiences to see familiar subjects from new perspectives.