Greene County deputy dies in crash while assisting in pursuit

A Greene County sheriff’s deputy died Thursday night after losing control of a patrol car while responding to a vehicle pursuit, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies began assisting Farmville police around 8:21 p.m. on Nov. 12 after the pursuit entered Greene County on U.S. 258 North. One deputy caught up with the suspect vehicle near N.C. 123. A second deputy was trying to catch up when the patrol car crashed on U.S. 258 North, just north of the U.S. 13 intersection.

The suspect vehicle later crashed on Dixon Farm Road, and the suspect was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating both crashes, and Farmville police are handling charges related to the pursuit.

The Sheriff’s Office is withholding the deputy’s name pending family notification. Sheriff Sasser asked the community to keep the deputy’s family and the Sheriff’s Office in their thoughts and prayers and thanked the Lenoir and Pitt county sheriff’s offices for helping answer calls for service.