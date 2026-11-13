Christmas parades planned across Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties

Christmas parades are scheduled in seven communities across Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties, bringing holiday celebrations to Deep Run, Kinston, Maysville, Snow Hill, Pink Hill, Trenton and La Grange.

Deep Run’s parade will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Kinston Christmas Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Participants will line up at 9 a.m. at Grainger Stadium, according to Downtown Kinston Revitalization.

Maysville’s parade also begins at 11 a.m. Dec. 5. Presented by Maysville Fire and EMS, the parade will line up at 9 a.m. at Frost Park on Eighth Street. A barbecue fundraiser will follow at the fire station.

In Greene County, the Snow Hill Christmas Parade starts at 2 p.m. Dec. 5, with lineup beginning at 1 p.m. at Snow Hill Primary. The route begins at the pre-K centers and travels down Second Street past the courthouse before turning onto Greene Street and Fourth Street. It continues past the Senior Center on Third Street and ends on Hines Street in front of the primary school.

A quiet zone will extend from Third Street to Hines Street to help children and families with special needs enjoy the parade, according to the town’s announcement.

The celebrations continue Sunday, Dec. 6, with the Pink Hill Christmas Parade at 2 p.m. Lineup begins at 12:30 p.m. for the town’s 66th annual parade.

Trenton’s parade follows at 4 p.m. Dec. 6, with lineup at 3 p.m. Downtown events will follow the parade.

The La Grange Christmas Parade will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.