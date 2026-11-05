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Kinston

KPD Makes Drug Arrest Following Traffic Stop

By KPD Press Release,

4 days ago

On November 2, 2026, officers with the Kinston Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Vernon Avenue involving 37-year-old Michael Cunningham of Ayden.

During the stop, officers discovered methamphetamine and marijuana. Cunningham was arrested without incident and charged with:

- Possession of Methamphetamine

- Possession of Marijuana

Cunningham is currently being held in the Lenoir County Jail.

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