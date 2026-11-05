Kinston-Lenoir Drug Task Force Arrests Man on Cocaine Trafficking Charges

On November 4, 2026, detectives with the Kinston-Lenoir Drug Task Force concluded an investigation into 55-year-old Michael Foston involving the distribution of crack cocaine in Lenoir County.

During the investigation, detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Foston near Highway 58 North and C.F. Harvey Parkway. K9 Knox was deployed and gave a positive indication for the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of approximately 10 ounces of cocaine. Foston was taken into custody.

Following the traffic stop, detectives executed a search warrant at Foston's residence on the 500 block of Linden Avenue, where they located an additional 32.8 grams of cocaine and more than $3,000 in cash.

Foston was charged with:

• Two counts of Level 2 Trafficking in Cocaine

• One count of Level 1 Trafficking in Cocaine

• Two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine

• Two counts of Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance

The Kinston-Lenoir Drug Task Force remains committed to investigating illegal drug activity and reducing the distribution of dangerous narcotics throughout our community.