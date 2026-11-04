Kinston council approves downtown selection process, police dog retirement

Kinston City Council approved a process for selecting a nonprofit to promote downtown and support its businesses, authorized police dog Nero’s retirement and approved sewer service for four properties during its Nov. 2 meeting.

Council also received updates on crime statistics and a proposed emergency power response plan.

The downtown action establishes criteria for evaluating organizations seeking to provide services within the Downtown Kinston Municipal Service District, a 27-block area where an additional property tax supports services beyond those provided citywide.

Planning Director Elizabeth Blount said the city previously allocated district revenue to Downtown Kinston Revitalization. The organization’s restructuring and the expiration of its agreement prompted the selection process.

Council approved the criteria without opposition. The vote begins the selection process; it does not award a contract to an organization.

Applicants will be evaluated on their work plans, business engagement and recruitment, staffing and governance, financial accountability and experience.

The approved schedule calls for a survey of district property owners, residents and businesses beginning Nov. 4 and a public input meeting Nov. 12. Proposals are due Dec. 14, with a public hearing and council selection planned for Jan. 5, 2027.

Council also approved retiring Nero and authorizing his sale for $1 to his longtime handler, Sgt. Lucas Miller.

Police Chief Keith Goyette said Nero, about 7½ years old, has served with the department for approximately six years. Declining health led the department to recommend retirement rather than continuing his full-time police duties.

Miller will assume responsibility for Nero’s care and veterinary expenses. The sale is subject to publication of a notice and the required waiting period. Goyette said the department plans to bring Nero before council for a formal retirement recognition.

Council approved sewer service for 111, 119, 123 and 129 Old Second St., outside the city limits.

Public Services Director Steve Miller said the owners would pay installation costs, city tap fees and the cost of individual pumps needed to connect the properties to the city’s sewer system.

Owners Doug and Heather Moody plan to renovate the homes for use as short-term rentals, according to the meeting packet. The properties will be charged outside residential sewer rates.

During the police update, Goyette reported that third-quarter aggravated assaults increased from 24 in 2025 to 27 in 2026, while murders, rapes and robberies declined. The department’s accompanying chart showed reported violent crimes falling from 38 to 30 over the same period.

Council also discussed a draft emergency power plan that could involve rotating outages during severe electricity supply shortages. Staff expects to return with a final plan in December.

City Manager Jon Mendenhall said recent neighborhood listening sessions identified concerns about housing, nuisance properties, the appearance of city streets and pavement conditions.

He also reminded residents that the Nov. 17 council meeting has been canceled to allow participation in the National League of Cities conference.