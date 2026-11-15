The Patriots have landed in Germany for an international matchup with the Lions.

The Pats are looking to shake off one of their worst losses of the season, a 45-27 defeat at the hands of the Packers. Drake Maye threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns against Green Bay, but he also had three costly interceptions.

After an up-and-down start to the season, the Lions have won four straight games. Detroit can't get comfortable, though, as each team in the NFC North already has at least six wins.

Here is everything you need to know about Patriots vs. Lions, including TV and streaming options for the game.

How to watch Patriots vs. Lions today: TV channel, live stream

TV channel: Fox

Fox Live stream:DIRECTV, Fubo

Patriots vs. Lions will air on Fox. The game will also be available to stream on DIRECTV and Fubo.

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Patriots vs. Lions date, start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Sunday, Nov. 15 Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Patriots vs. Lions is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 15. The game will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

New England Patriots schedule 2026

Week Date Opponent Time (ET)/Result 1 Sept. 9 at Seahawks L, 13-10 2 Sept. 20 vs. Steelers W, 20-3 3 Sept. 27 at Jaguars L, 35-6 4 Oct. 4 at Bills W, 29-26 5 Oct. 11 vs. Raiders W, 45-17 6 Oct. 18 vs. Jets W, 26-19 7 Oct. 22 at Bears L, 30-24 8 Nov. 1 at Dolphins W, 24-19 9 Nov. 8 vs. Packers L, 45-27 10 Nov. 15 vs. Lions (Germany) 9:30 a.m. 11 BYE — — 12 Nov. 29 at Chargers 8:20 p.m. 13 Dec. 6 vs. Bills 4:25 p.m. 14 Dec. 10 vs. Vikings 8:15 p.m. 15 Dec. 21 at Chiefs 8:15 p.m. 16 Dec. 27 at Jets 1 p.m. 17 TBD vs. Broncos TBD 18 TBD vs. Dolphins TBD

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