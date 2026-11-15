No. 4 UConn and No. 7 Louisville will collide in an exciting top-10 matchup on Sunday.

The Huskies are coming off an impressive 87-55 win over Ohio State in which Sarah Strong scored 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. The junior forward has been stellar through UConn's first four games of the season, averaging 24.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.8 steals.

Louisville has not yet been tested this year, winning its first five games in blowout fashion.

Here is everything you need to know about UConn vs. Louisville, including TV and streaming options for the game.

How to watch UConn vs. Louisville women's college basketball: TV channel, live stream

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo, DIRECTV, ESPN app

UConn vs. Louisville will air on ESPN. The game can also be streamed on Fubo, DIRECTV and the ESPN app.

Fubo offers a free trial for new subscribers, so you can try the service before you buy. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 100-plus top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

UConn vs. Louisville women's college basketball date, start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Sunday, Nov. 15 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

UConn vs. Louisville is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 15. The game will be played at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

UConn Huskies women's college basketball schedule 2026-27

Here is the upcoming schedule for the Huskies: