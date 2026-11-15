Boston College needed a response after falling behind early at Notre Dame. Instead, the Eagles spent most of Saturday trying to escape a game that was already slipping away.

No. 3 Notre Dame scored 31 points before halftime and rolled to a 41-7 victory. Boston College finished with just 136 yards of offense, including 51 through the air, as the Fighting Irish controlled the game from the opening quarter.

The Eagles’ lone touchdown came after one of the few moments that went their way. Boston College intercepted Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr early in the third quarter, and Bo MacCormack III finished the short drive with a three-yard rushing score. It was MacCormack’s sixth rushing touchdown of the season, but the Eagles couldn’t build on it.

Quick Response

Notre Dame answered immediately with a touchdown drive of its own, then added a field goal in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Irish also got a defensive touchdown late in the first half after recovering a fumble in the end zone, turning an already difficult afternoon into a 31-0 halftime deficit.

Boston College’s passing game never gained traction. Quarterback Mason McKenzie completed eight of 21 attempts for 51 yards, leaving the Eagles with little room to threaten Notre Dame’s lead. Mekhi Dodd led BC with 45 rushing yards, while MacCormack had 20 receiving yards and the team’s lone touchdown.

MORE: How to Watch Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Channel, Live Stream & Start Time for College Football Game

A Difficult Afternoon, and a Short Week to Respond

The result drops Boston College to 4-6. The Eagles will have to quickly move on from a lopsided road loss and turn their attention to Syracuse, which visits Chestnut Hill next Saturday.

The interception and touchdown offered a brief sign of life after halftime. But the overall performance made clear how much the Eagles need to improve on offense if they want to make the most of the remaining games.