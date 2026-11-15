The Bruins didn’t just lose to Minnesota on Saturday. They watched a short defensive slump turn into a problem they can’t brush aside.

Two nights after a 5-2 loss to Montreal, Boston fell 6-2 to the Wild at TD Garden. That’s 11 goals allowed in consecutive defeats, a sharp change for a team that had entered the week with a strong record and a four-game winning streak.

Minnesota made Boston pay for mistakes throughout the night. Ryan Hartman scored twice, while Quinn Hughes and Blake Coleman helped the Wild build a lead that Boston couldn’t seriously threaten. Fraser Minten and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins, but Minnesota kept finding answers and pulled away in the third period.

More Than One

The losses raise a larger question than whether Boston had one bad night. Against Montreal, the Bruins were undone by a brutal opening stretch. Against Minnesota, the damage continued after the game was still within reach. The team’s response to the first defeat did not produce the reset it needed.

That makes the next few days important for coach Marco Sturm. Before Saturday’s game, Sturm said Boston needed to get back to its defensive identity after allowing five even-strength goals to Montreal. The Wild then scored six, showing that the first warning was not enough to solve the issue.

Boston’s upcoming schedule gives the Bruins a little time to regroup before their next game. That break can help, but only if the team uses it to address the breakdowns that have surfaced in consecutive losses.

MORE: Bruins vs. Wild Score, Highlights: Minnesota Hands Boston Another Home Loss

The Response Matters Now

Every team hits a rough patch. The Bruins’ challenge is to show that these two losses were a temporary stumble rather than a crack in the defensive foundation that has carried them through the opening weeks.

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