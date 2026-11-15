The Patriots made a pair of roster moves before Sunday’s game against Detroit that could shape more than their depth chart.

New England activated fullback Reggie Gilliam and interior offensive lineman Greg Van Roten from injured reserve. The team also placed running back TreVeyon Henderson on injured reserve, ending any chance of him playing against the Lions.

Van Roten’s return gives the Patriots another option on an offensive line that has been shuffled repeatedly. But Gilliam’s availability could open a more interesting door: a return to the two-back formations that New England has had trouble using consistently this season.

Where The Struggles Have Been

The Patriots have struggled when Drake Maye operates under center, and their play-action production has also lagged. Gilliam is a lead blocker, not a magic fix, but his presence gives the offense a chance to build its run game from a different look. If New England can make Detroit respect the handoff, it could create more room for Maye on play-action.

That possibility matters with Henderson sidelined and Rhamondre Stevenson working through a knee injury. The Patriots did not elevate another running back for the game, a move the team’s roster analysis viewed as a sign that Stevenson could be available. If he plays, Gilliam could help give Stevenson a cleaner path through the line and reduce the burden on the passing game.

Van Roten’s return is just as important. The veteran guard is expected to give New England another option up front after a lengthy absence. With injuries forcing the Patriots to cycle through offensive line combinations, stability in the interior could make a difference against Detroit’s defense.

MORE: Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson Pushing to Play vs. Lions

A Small Move With a Bigger Purpose

Gilliam and Van Roten won’t erase New England’s offensive issues overnight. But their returns give the Patriots tools they haven’t had consistently, and Sunday offers an immediate chance to see whether those tools can help Maye and the offense find another gear.

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