The Celtics return to TD Garden on Sunday with momentum, a five-game winning streak and a fresh reminder of the franchise’s recent championship history.

Dallas visits Boston for the teams’ first meeting since the 2024 NBA Finals, when the Celtics closed out the Mavericks in five games to capture the franchise’s 18th championship. The rosters and circumstances have changed since then, but the matchup still gives Boston an intriguing measuring stick as it tries to keep its early-season surge going.

Boston's streak has included a 4-0 road trip and a dramatic comeback against Toronto. The Celtics trailed the Raptors by 22 points before rallying for a 98-93 win, with Jayson Tatum making the go-ahead free throws in the final minute. That result offered a different kind of test than a comfortable victory: Boston had to stay composed while its offense struggled and the deficit grew.

That resilience will matter against Dallas. The Celtics can’t count on every game turning into a late comeback, and their return to home court gives them a chance to set the tone early. A strong start would help turn the energy from the road trip into something sustainable.

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Schedule Setting Up

The schedule also makes this a useful checkpoint. Boston had several days to recover after its win in Toronto, so fatigue shouldn’t be an excuse. The question is whether the Celtics can keep playing with the urgency that powered the streak after returning to a familiar building.

A win would extend Boston’s run and make the Finals rematch a celebration of how far the team has come. A stumble would give the Celtics an immediate reminder that a hot streak only matters if they keep earning the next one.

A Different Kind of Test

The Celtics already showed they can win an ugly game on the road. Now they get a chance to prove that their momentum travels home with them. and that a familiar opponent won’t interrupt it.

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