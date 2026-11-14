Paul George has a new chapter with the Boston Celtics, but one franchise legend already sees something familiar in his game.

Paul Pierce recently spent time around the Celtics and watched George work out. The former Boston captain noticed similarities in how the nine-time NBA All-Star moves with the ball, creates space and gets to his preferred spots on the floor.

"I look at Paul George, I see a lot of myself in him," Pierce said on an episode of "View From The Rafters: Behind the scenes with the Boston Celtics."

The similarities caught Pierce's attention enough that he approached George to share some advice. After watching the Celtics forward work through a drill near the free-throw line, Pierce explained how he used to take advantage of defensive positioning to create better scoring opportunities.

Pierce demonstrated how George could initially move toward the defensive help before changing direction. By getting defenders to anticipate one move, he could create additional space to attack in the opposite direction.

"When you get it face up at the free-throw line, see where the help is at. Actually go towards the help, start towards the help to get to your move," Pierce explained.

Pierce specifically pointed to the importance of making defenders lean toward one side before using a spin move to attack the other. It was a technique he relied on during his playing career and one he believes could benefit George.

The statistical comparison between the two makes Pierce's observation even more interesting. George has averaged 20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game throughout his NBA career. Pierce finished with averages of 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

They also have remarkably similar shooting numbers. George has shot 44% from the field, 38.4% from the 3-point range, and 85.2% from the free-throw line. Pierce finished his career shooting 44.5%, 36.8% and 80.6%, respectively.

Pierce spent 15 seasons with Boston and helped lead the franchise to its 2008 NBA championship. He remains one of the most accomplished players in Celtics history, and his willingness to share some of his experience with George adds another connection between Boston's past and present.

George now has the opportunity to build his own legacy in Boston, but Pierce already recognizes some familiar qualities in the way he plays.

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