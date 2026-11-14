The Bruins couldn't find a way to slow down the Wild, falling 6-2 at TD Garden on Saturday night. Minnesota jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period behind Ryan Hartman's opening goal before scoring three times in the second to take control of the game.

Fraser Minten got Boston on the board with a power-play goal, but Hartman answered just 75 seconds later to restore Minnesota's three-goal advantage. David Pastrnak scored early in the third to give the Bruins some life, but Danila Yurov responded shortly after and added another late goal to seal the Wild's victory.

Jeremy Swayman finished with 21 saves as Boston dropped its second consecutive game and suffered back-to-back home losses against some of the top teams.

The Bruins continue their November homestand Tuesday, Nov. 17, when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

NESN provided live coverage of Saturday's game between the Bruins and Wild.

Bruins vs. Wild score

1 2 3 F Bruins 0 1 1 2 Wild 1 3 2 6

Bruins vs. Wild live updates, highlights from NHL game

(All times Eastern)

End of third period/ Final: Wild 6, Bruins 2

9:47 p.m.: The final buzzer sounds. Bruins drop back-to-back home games for the first time this season.

9:46 p.m.: Kastelic tries to get one past Wallsetedt on a rebound.

9:45 p.m.: Geekie is out of the box, so now it's 5-on-4, and there is less than a minute left.

9:43 p.m.: Not fully sure what happened, but now it's 5-on-3 in favor of the Wild. Charlie McAvoy and Bobby Brink go at it. Both will get 2 minutes for roughing. Geekie will serve it for McAvoy.

9:39 p.m.: Nikita Zadorov gets a double minor for holding and tripping, and then a 10-minute misconduct, which will be served by Michael Eyssimont.

Wild 6, Bruins 2

9:37 p.m.: Coleman turns the puck over in the neutral zone and Danila Yurov scores on the empty net.

9:33 p.m.: JJ Peterka fires one off, and Wallstedt almost lets it slip by him, but the whistle blows the play dead.

9:31 p.m.: Boston has missed 12 shots to Minnesota's 7.

9:28 p.m.: Jeannot is denied in front of the crease. The Bruins are pressing. Minnesota leads 5-2 with just over six minutes left in regulation.

9:26 p.m.: Boston has maintained possession for most of the power play, but either missed wide or lost the puck. Minnesota is full strength.

9:23 p.m.: Mittelstadt is back on the ice. Jonas Brodin will get a 2-minute minor for tripping Khusnutdinov. Bruins are 1-for-3 on power plays tonight.

9:17 p.m.: Just like that, Boston seems deflated again. Casey Mittelstadt collided with the wall and was slow to get up, but he is still on the bench.

Wild 5, Bruins 2

9:16 p.m.: Minnesota doesn't waste any time getting one back on the board. Swayman was beyond the crease as Danila Yurov sneaks in behind him to score. He was assisted by Yakov Trenin and Olli Maatta.

9:14 p.m.: The Wild have not had a shot yet this period. Boston is skating with new life.

Wild 4, Bruins 2

9:12 p.m.: Pastrnak scores to bring Boston within two and a little over 15 minutes remaining. The Wild will call a timeout after that. Pastrnak was assisted by Nikita Zadorov and Zacha.

9:11 p.m.: Matthew Poitras tries to backhand the puck, but once again Wallstedt denies Boston.

9:10 p.m.: Boston is now within two shots on goal. Wild 22, Bruins 20.

9:08 p.m.: Pastrnak wraps it around the back of the net, but Wallstedt pokes the puck out before it can cross the line.

9:06 p.m.: The black and gold have 20 minutes to try and get back into this. Earlier in the season, Boston struggled with overpassing, and that is something that Minnesota has taken advantage of.

End of second period: Wild 4, Bruins 1

8:47 p.m.: Second period recap:

8:46 p.m.: JJ Peterka finds Pastrnak, but his shot is just wide, and that will bring us to the end of the second.

8:41 p.m.: We have gone almost seven minutes without a whistle, but finally get an icing call on Minnesota.

8:39 p.m.: It has been a fast-paced second, but the Bruins are getting a little messy. Pastrnak walks in and shoots wide. Based on what the broadcast is saying, the refs are missing a lot of calls on both sides.

8:37 p.m.: Wallstedt is not letting anything by him. He has made so many stops tonight, holding the Bruins to only one goal so far on 17 shots on goal.

8:35 p.m.: Boston is trying to get back in this one, especially after suffering the 5-2 loss to the Canadiens earlier this week.

Wild 4, Bruins 1

8:30 p.m.: Hartman sneaks another past Swayman to make it a 3-goal lead again. Just when it felt like Boston had a new life. Hartman was assisted by Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes.

8:27 p.m.: Tanner Jeannot gets TD Garden going. Right after the puck was dropped, Jeannot and Marcus Foligno dropped their gloves and went at it. Both will get 5 minutes for fighting.

Wild 3, Bruins 1

8:24 p.m.: Wallstedt made a huge save for the Wild. The puck gets turned over, and Swayman faces a two-on-one, shorthanded, but makes the stop. Fraser Minten hits the right post and scores the first goal for the Bruins. He was assisted by Pastrnak and Geekie on the power play.

8:22 p.m.: Zach Bogosian will get a 2-minute minor for delaying the game by sending the puck over the glass. It will be 5-on-3 for one second. Bruins only registered one shot on the last power play. Now it's 5-on-4.

8:20 p.m.: Boston lost valuable power play time as the puck was cornered against the wall by both teams, fighting for possession.

8:18 p.m.: Mark Kastelic and Jared Spurgeon go at it. Spurgeon will get a 2-minute minor for cross-checking.

8:16 p.m.: E. Lindholm tries to rip one off from the left side of the net, but the puck is intercepted and turned over to the Wild. Boston has had plenty of good opportunities and fallen short.

8:14 p.m.: Fraser Minten almost got one by Wallstedt, but somehow it got free and slid behind the net.

Wild 3, Bruins 0

8:11 p.m.: And suddenly it is three-nothing, nothing Wild. Minnesota kept the play alive three times. It looks like the puck got a piece of Zadorov and slipped by Swayman. Not an ideal way to let a goal get by. The goal is credited to Blake Coleman, assisted by Jonas Brodin and Bobby Brink.

8:10: The Wild will get their man back, and the Bruins will have about 30 seconds left on their penalty kill. Both teams are full strength.

Wild 2, Bruins 0

8:07 p.m.: The second period will begin with about 1:15 left in the 4-on-4 power play. Through a maze of bodies, Quinn Hughes gets one past Swayman to extend the lead. He was assisted by Kaprizov and Brock Faber.

End of first period: Wild 1, Bruins 0

7:49 p.m.: First period recap:

7:48 p.m.: Swayman makes a huge save. Kaprizov finds the back of the net on the rebound, but the buzzer had already sounded.

7:46 p.m.: Hartman will get two minutes for tripping Frederic Brunet. Bruins have their first advantage of the night. Blake Coleman goes down, and Elias Lindholm will get two minutes for high-sticking. So now it is 4-on-4. It will be 4-on-4 for the last 14 seconds, and the rest will carry into the next period.

7:45 p.m.: Bruins are full strength and still struggling to get any zone time.

7:43 p.m.: The fans are booing as the announcer replays the penalty information. Bruins will be down a man again. The Wild are very patient as they pass the puck around.

7:40 p.m.: David Pastrnak tries to stuff the puck from the side, but is unable to get it past the goalie. Casey Mittelstadt will get a 2-minute roughing minor despite Kirill Kaprizov being the aggressor in the situation. Kaprizov was coming in to hit Mittelstadt while going for the puck, and Mittelstadt ended up elbowing him in the face. Definitely not on purpose.

7:35 p.m.: Morgan Geekie sends the puck out to the neutral zone, but it is intercepted by the Wild. Swayman was at the far post, but the Bruins were able to defend the goal from the other side. What a save by Geekie.

7:34 p.m.: Boston has only registered 4 shots on goal compared to the Wild's 11.

7:27 p.m.: Boston is struggling so far with turnovers. Minnesota's defense is being aggressive. Bruins give up what could have been back-to-back shots on goal, and the crowd is very vocal.

7:25 p.m.: Zacha shatters his stick on a shot attempt.

Wild 1, Bruins 0

7:20 p.m.: Bruins are full strength. Ryan Hartman gets one past Swayman's right shoulder to take an early lead. He was assisted by Blake Coleman.

7:18 p.m.: Charlie McAvoy will head to the box for cross-checking. The Wild will have the first man-advantage of the game. The Wild have possession of the puck and are patiently passing it around. Swayman blocks back-to-back shots from Kirill Kaprizov and Maxim Shabanov to keep the Wild off the board.

7:16 p.m.: Connor Clifton and Bobby Brink exchange some shoves behind the goal, but are quickly separated.

7:14 p.m.: Will Borgen takes a puck to his back, allowing Marat Khusnutdinov to recover it. Elias Lindholm takes an attempt on goal through two defensemen, but to no avail.

7:13 p.m.: Defensively, both teams are outstanding. It will for sure be a battle tonight.

7:10 p.m.: Pavel Zacha had a nice attempt near the front of the crease, but Jesper Wallstedt was able to keep it out.

7:09 p.m.: Elias Lindholm wins the face-off against Joel Eriksson Ek to begin the game.

6:45 p.m.: Boston has posted the lines for tonight. Jeremy Swayman will be starting in goal tonight.

6:38 p.m.: Brock Faber is making his season debut for the Wild tonight after suffering a skull fracture on Sept. 25 in a preseason match against the Dallas Stars.

6:29 p.m.: The B's will be wearing their Varsity Sweaters/ Hometown Remix for the second straight game.

5:24 p.m.: The guys are looking stylish as they head to the locker room.

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Bruins vs. Wild date, start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 14 Time: 7 p.m. ET

Bruins vs. Wild is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 14. The game will be played at TD Garden in Boston.

Boston Bruins schedule 2026-27

Here is the upcoming schedule for the Bruins:

Date Opponent Time (ET) Nov. 14 vs. Wild 7 p.m. Nov. 17 vs. Kings 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Red Wings 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 vs. Capitals 7 p.m. Nov. 25 vs. Jets 7 p.m.

Minnesota Wild schedule 2026-27

Here is the upcoming schedule for the Wild:

Date Opponent Time (ET) Nov. 14 at Bruins 7 p.m. Nov. 17 vs. Predators 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Flames 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at Canucks 10 p.m. Nov. 23 at Sharks 10 p.m.

More Bruins