New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson reportedly is doing everything he can to get back on the field for Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

Stevenson is dealing with a knee injury that initially appeared likely to sideline him for multiple games. However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday that the veteran running back is pushing to play in Week 10.



Fowler said Stevenson has been working through the injury during practice, although his participation has been limited. The running back has also been getting extra work in whenever possible, including working off to the side during team sessions.

"It looked like he was going to have to miss time, but he has told teammates that he's pushing to try to play," Fowler reported.

Fowler added that he wouldn't be surprised if New England ultimately holds Stevenson out, but the running back has a legitimate chance to suit up against Detroit.

The Patriots listed Stevenson as questionable on their final injury report after he was limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

Stevenson's potential availability is particularly important for New England's offense. Backup running back TreVeyon Henderson has been officially placed on injury reserve after missing the last few weeks, leaving the Patriots potentially shorthanded in the backfield against Detroit.

If Stevenson cannot play, Corey Kiner could see an expanded workload.

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