Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins will look to bounce back against the Wild on Saturday night after a tough loss to the Canadiens.

Swayman gave up four goals on 17 shot attempts before being removed from Thursday's game against Montreal. Casey Mittelstadt scored two goals for Boston, but the Bruins couldn't overcome the early deficit.

The Wild have surged to the top of the Central Division standings, winning eight of their last 10 games.

Here is everything you need to know about Bruins vs. Wild, including TV and streaming options for the game.

How to watch Bruins vs. Wild tonight: TV channel, live stream

TV channel: NESN

NESN Live stream:NESN 360, Fubo

Bruins vs. Wild will air on NESN. The game will also be available to stream on NESN 360 and Fubo.

Fubo offers a free trial for new subscribers, so you can try the service before you buy. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 100-plus top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

Bruins vs. Wild date, start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 14 Time: 7 p.m. ET

Bruins vs. Wild is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 14. The game will be played at TD Garden in Boston.

Boston Bruins schedule 2026-27

Here is the upcoming schedule for the Bruins:

Date Opponent Time (ET) Nov. 14 vs. Wild 7 p.m. Nov. 17 vs. Kings 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Red Wings 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 vs. Capitals 7 p.m. Nov. 25 vs. Jets 7 p.m.

Minnesota Wild schedule 2026-27

Here is the upcoming schedule for the Wild:

Date Opponent Time (ET) Nov. 14 at Bruins 7 p.m. Nov. 17 vs. Predators 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Flames 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at Canucks 10 p.m. Nov. 23 at Sharks 10 p.m.

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