Boston College will look to avoid a third straight loss when it takes on Notre Dame this weekend.

After a blowout loss to Duke on Oct. 31, Boston College fell in a tight matchup against Florida State on Nov. 7. Bo MacCormack III ran for 105 yards on 16 carries with one touchdown in the loss to the Seminoles.

Notre Dame is coming off a thrilling win over Miami (Fla.) in which quarterback CJ Carr threw for a season-high 319 yards with three touchdowns.

Here is everything you need to know about Boston College vs. Notre Dame, including TV and streaming options for the game.

How to watch Boston College vs. Notre Dame: TV channel, live stream

TV channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo, DIRECTV, Peacock

Boston College vs. Notre Dame will air on NBC. The game can also be streamed on Fubo, DIRECTV and Peacock.

Fubo offers a free trial for new subscribers, so you can try the service before you buy. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 100-plus top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

Boston College vs. Notre Dame date, start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 14 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Boston College vs. Notre Dame is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 14. The game will be played at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind.

Boston College football schedule 2026