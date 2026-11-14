The Boston Red Sox have already made the first big splash of the offseason, with reports indicating that they are in agreement on a deal with Milwaukee Brewers free agent Jake Bauers.

Bauers was very good for the Brewers this season and was a major part of why Milwaukee was able to win its first World Series.

While this was a nice start for the Red Sox's offseason, and fans should be very happy about the decision to bring him in on a four-year contract for under $60 million, it should just be the start.

Boston still has a couple of needs to fill, specifically offensively, and if the hope is to be one of the better offensive teams in baseball next season, there are different ways it could go.

The Athletic recently did some free agency predictions about players' contracts, and one of them should be of interest to the Red Sox.

One free agent contract prediction was for Brandon Lowe, the Pittsburgh Pirates free agent and among the best offensive infielders in baseball. The prediction was that he would land just a three-year, $75 million deal.

“There is no doubt that when Lowe is healthy, he is one of the best power-hitting second basemen in the game. This year, he was healthy and played in a career-high 150 games, belting 29 doubles and 35 homers with a 121 OPS+. Not only did he perform offensively, but he was among the best defensive second basemen, ranking in the 96th percentile in defensive run value.

“The Pirates would love him to return and he certainly enjoyed his time there, but it’s more likely he’ll sign elsewhere given the contracts he’ll likely be offered after the season he just completed,” Jim Bowden wrote.

I'm curious to see if the Red Sox want to bring in another left-handed hitter after landing Bauers.

That is one question that's going to have to be answered by Craig Breslow.

However, if the idea is to add as much offensive talent as possible, a guy like Lowe makes too much sense not to at least consider. He's coming off a season in which he popped 35 home runs, the second most of his career after hitting 31 the year prior.

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