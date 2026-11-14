Reports have continued to indicate that the Boston Red Sox may be interested in adding a player to their infield. The Red Sox have made one of the first big splashes of the offseason, with it being reported that they plan to sign Jake Bauers to a four-year deal.

However, with the expectation that the Red Sox will do more, it's interesting to consider which players they could land to improve their infield. The Red Sox have a couple of different ways to go about this, specifically on the trade market.

While it remains uncertain what Craig Breslow wants to do and who he's willing to move in his prospect system, a recent report from ESPN's Jeff Passan suggested the Red Sox had some interest at the last trade deadline in Texas Rangers star Corey Seager.

“Arizona’s Ketel Marte, on the other hand, would fit perfectly at second base. The concerns about his reliability are real. Boston talked about Corey Seager at the trade deadline this year, so that could be rekindled. If they do decide to spend money, though, there are worse options than getting a backup plan for Adley Rutschman (who hits free agency next winter) and adding another powerful right-handed bat who can play DH, too,” Jeff Passan wrote.

Seager is a tough player to evaluate in terms of what Boston would have to give up in a trade, but it's likely going to be a couple of decent prospects.

A lot of that will come down to how much money the Rangers are willing to eat of his remaining contract. If Texas doesn't want to do that, it's going to have a difficult time finding a trade partner for him. However, if it wants to deal the star infielder and is willing to eat some of that contract, the Red Sox would make a ton of sense as a suitor.

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