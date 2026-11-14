As the Boston Red Sox continue to look for ways to improve their roster on both sides of the baseball, the offense is undoubtedly at the top of that priority list.

The Red Sox made a major splash on Friday when it was announced that they plan on signing Jake Bauers to a deal, as Bauers was one of the best players on the Milwaukee Brewers' World Series roster this past season.

President of baseball operations Craig Breslow recently spoke to reporters at the general manager meetings about what he plans to do this winter. Breslow has been very upfront about trying to get the Red Sox back to the top, and by doing that, he's likely going to have to explore even more opportunities from guys who aren't currently on the roster.

"The offense was inconsistent, and we need to look to find ways to score more runs," Breslow said, per ESPN. "I think some of that probably comes from guys like Roman [Anthony] and Curtis Mead and Adley [Rutschman] being healthy with us for full seasons. And then we will explore opportunities to improve the team with guys who currently aren't on the roster."

The question now for Breslow is whether he's content with that Bauers signing or is still trying to find ways to improve all around.

The Red Sox didn't necessarily enter this offseason with a slew of needs, but it's also fair to suggest that for Boston to get back to the top of the baseball world, it's going to have to do more than just sign Bauers.

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