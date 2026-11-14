Former Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has been on multiple teams throughout his career and has made an impact on many of them.

Now with the Dallas Mavericks, Irving is finally back after a tough knee injury that kept him out last season. He looks like the same great player we're used to seeing, but it's not crazy to think the Mavericks could eventually move on from him, depending on how the next couple of months go. Dallas has played decent basketball this season, though it might be a bit ahead of schedule.

With youngster Cooper Flagg playing as well as he has, the Mavericks might want to give him playoff experience and really go all in.

We'll eventually find out if that's the plan, but if it is, there's absolutely no debate that keeping Irving on the roster at that point would make sense.

However, while the Mavericks have said they want to keep Irving around for now, the latest report suggests teams across the league are expected to show interest in him, and there's still some belief he'll be dealt.

“Yet when you talk to rival teams about players who would truly change the playoff landscape if they were dealt, and who are widely expected to generate serious interest because of that belief, Irving still tops the list. Never mind that the Mavericks, and Irving for that matter, have shown no signs of wanting a split. Quite the opposite, in fact,” Sam Amick wrote.

Multiple teams around the NBA could use a player of Irving's caliber, including one team that could have an impact on the Celtics: the Miami Heat.

Miami doesn't look like a great team right now despite landing Giannis Antetokounmpo in the offseason, which could lead them to get desperate and try to overpay for Irving.

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