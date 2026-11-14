The Boston Red Sox have some difficult decisions to make during the Major League Baseball offseason, with Craig Breslow having to decide how he wants to improve. Breslow already made a major addition by landing Jake Bauers, who many considered one of the top free-agent bats.

Reports have indicated over the past couple of days now that the Red Sox are expected to be interested in adding multiple offensive players. Per the latest report, that could even come from behind the plate.

According to Jon Heyman, the Red Sox are interested in Ryan Jeffers, the 29-year-old catcher from the Minnesota Twins who finds himself in a position to get paid somewhat handsomely after posting a 127 OPS+ a year ago.

"The Red Sox are a surprise pursuer of star free agent catcher Ryan Jeffers since they just traded for star catcher Adley Rutschman," Heyman wrote.

This doesn't mean that the Red Sox aren't interested in keeping Adley Rutschman around, or don't think they can re-sign him when the time comes next offseason, but rather the simple fact that Boston could use another offensive guy who can swing it at a high level, and Jeffers has proven that throughout his career.

Entering his eighth big league season next year, he owns a 109 career OPS+ and has some pop, hitting 21 home runs in 2024.

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